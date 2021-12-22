Movers & Shakers: We Are Rosie, Apple, Squarespace, White Castle and more

In the Pitch Room

Walton Isaacson was named multicultural agency of record for American Airlines.

Agency News

Advertising and marketing talent marketplace We Are Rosie received a growth investment from Align Capital Partners that values the company at $110 million. CEO Stephanie Nadi Olson has retained a significant stake and will continue to lead the company.

Black-owned management consultancy McChrystal Group partnered with Yardstick Management to help organizations advance their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Creative influencer agency Billion Dollar Boy (BDB) launched BDB Studio US, bridging the gap between influencer marketing and content production.

On the Move

Nick Law is leaving Apple after two years as the company’s VP of marcom integration.

Isla Mackenzie was appointed chief marketing officer for UBS Asset Management.

JOAN Creative hired 30 new people, including three group directors, expanding its strategy, account, production and creative capabilities.

Barbarian hired four directors: Melissa Fry joins from Keurig Dr Pepper as director for people and culture; Shannon Rutkowsky joins as director of production and business management; Jo Hayes comes from R/GA as director of data insights and analytics; and Adam Smith, previously of Deutsch NY, joins as creative technology director.

VideoAmp hired Kelly McMahon as SVP of client success, publishers and platforms.

Carat named Mark Jones US client president.

Jatinder Singh joined Accenture Interactive as global head of data and analytics.

Brand Buzz

Squarespace will advertise during the Super Bowl.

White Castle unveiled an NFT collaboration with Doodle Labs and digital media artist Che-Yu Wu.

Radio Shack is pivoting to a cryptocurrency model, launching a decentralized exchange to allow people to exchange currencies without having to register on a commercial exchange.

Chipotle is opening a digital kitchen restaurant in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio that will exclusively accept online orders.

TikTok is getting into the restaurant business, partnering with Virtual Dining Concepts to launch delivery-only TikTok kitchens across the country.

The New York Mets are partnering with Samsung as its display and technology solutions partner, with plans to revamp its stadium screens to create interactive fan experiences.

Kahlúa is challenging couples to survive for 30 nights without internet for a $25,000 reward.

Doritos introduced the Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch flavor.

Triller (now TrillerVerz) is expected to go public on the Nasdaq through a reverse merger with SeaChange International, Inc.

For Good

Hulu and Kiswe Onboard will stream portions of the Listen Campaign led by producer Tony Hollingsworth.