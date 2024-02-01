Movers & Shakers: Roku, 1Password, Trailer Park Group, Allison and more

In the Pitch Room

The Star Tribune and Volvo Trucks named Code and Theory as digital AOR.

Kraken Rum appointed The Goat Agency as influencer AOR.

Grocery retailer The Giant Company picked Allen & Gerritsen as its AOR responsible for brand and creative strategy.

The Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative tapped Stagwell’s Allison as PR AOR after ending its relationship with Havas Red following the agency’s win of the Shell account in September, Adweek reported.

J.Crew named PMG as media AOR.

Industry News

Ari Weiss, former global chief creative officer at DDB, started an independent advertising agency called Quality Experience.

Kevin Robinson created a platform called Creative Dept, where companies that sign up for a membership can hire fractional talent to support on ongoing creative projects.

Jason Bagley added six courses to his virtual mentorship and training platform called the Audacious School of Astonishing Pursuits for upcoming advertising professionals. The course spans a variety of topics such as selling creative, leading organizations and social media strategy.

Bounteous merged with Accolite Digital to create a digital transformation services consultancy.

Independent creative agency Big Spaceship rebranded as SPCSHP.

On the Move

Trailer Park Group named David Messinger chairman and interim CEO.

Stagwell’s Redscout brought on Ashley Shaffer as CMO.

Roku slated Jay Askinasi, CEO of Publicis Media’s PMX U.S., as its next head of ad sales, AdAge reported.

Accenture Song promoted Ariana Stolarz to global strategy lead and appointed Lucia Grillo as North America content lead of its marketing practice.

FutureBrand appointed Lauren Maynard as global chief growth officer.

The Interactive Advertising Bureau seated John Halley, president of Paramount Advertising, as board chair for 2024.

Independent agency Gupta Media named Jen Perry as executive creative director.

Orci appointed Alexandre Carney as VP and strategic planning director.

Production and animation studio Lobo promoted Su Constantine to executive producer.

Creator platform Glimmer recruited Vanessa Hudson as head of global production for Glimmer Studios.

Brand Buzz

1Password featured Tommy Wiseau, infamous director of The Room, in an ad about protecting businesses from bad actors.

Heinz released a carry-size ketchup bottle with a carrying strap, sticker pack and a cap that people can drink through as part of the emotional support water bottle trend in which TikTok users document how their water bottles have gotten them through stressful situations.

Truly dropped a line of hot-wing-sauce flavored hard seltzers to accompany game-day snacks.