Movers & Shakers: Reebok, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, BBH NY and more

Wins & Losses

Rubicon Project announced the acquisition of RTK.io, a leading provider of tools and services that bring simplicity and control to header bidding for publishers. RTK was acquired in an all-cash transaction for $11m.

Medical cannabis company, Vireo Health, names Colangelo as its first agency.

Nobox, a leading-edge independent digital and social content agency based in Miami, has won Reebok’s social media account in Latin American markets.

John McKelvey, creative entrepreneur and Co-founder of JohnXHannes, Launches New Agency Mirimar Group in Los Angeles.

Casey’s General Stores, the fourth largest convenience store retailer, recently named independent creative agency SCC as its marketing agency of record.

Accenture has announced the acquisition of innovation firm, Happen.

Up & Out

Planet Propaganda has hired industry veteran Guy Kirkland to the newly created role of Group Creative Director.

Courtney Crowder, a leading public affairs, government relations and political strategy expert, will join APCO Worldwide to lead its Raleigh office and southeast outreach as managing director, effective November 1.

Levelwing has appointed Jennifer Davidson as SVP, Business Strategy where she will lead agency growth and expand the agency's client portfolio.

Stephen Jess has joined Cut+Run as editor.

Chemistry has brought on Courtney Saul as Group Account Director, effective immediately.

Alex Taylor has joined Hill+Knowlton Strategies as a Senior Consumer Media Specialist in its Los Angeles office.

Babbel, the top-grossing language learning app in the world, has appointed Steven Meyers, a former marketing director at WeWork, as its new senior vice president of growth marketing in the United States.

The IAB Tech Lab has named SpotX Chief Scientist Neal Richter as the new chairman of its board of directors.

Magid has announced that Scott Carlin, the former President of HBO Domestic Television, has been named EVP of Global Media and Entertainment.

McCann Health announced the appointment of Jill Beene as President, McCann Health Echo.

Bullitt has welcomed Ryan McNeely and Josh Martin otherwise known as the Director Brothers to its roster of talent.

California-based risk management and strategic insurance solutions company, Burnham Risk, is pleased to announce Sara Owens as Chief Operating Officer and Partner.

EP+Co is boosting capabilities within its creative team with thirteen new hires including Michael Buss from Firehouse Dallas; John Foster from BBH NY and Kyle Jones from Periera O’Dell San Francisco as SVP, Group Creative Directors.

BBH NY, has tapped David Trumpf as Head of Design.