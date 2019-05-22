Movers & Shakers: Redscout, SS+K, Huge and more

Wins & Losses

Autotrader confirms it will be working with 72andSunny New York on a new campaign set to launch later this year.

Design-led creative company Jones Knowles Ritchie announces the launch of Marble, a first-of-its-kind initiative within UNICEF that harnesses big data for public good.

Experience Kissimmee taps Zambezi as creative agency partner.

Editorial powerhouses Cut+Run and The Quarry team up to take on the U.S. market.

North America’s largest independent digital marketing agency Elite SEM rebrands as Tinuiti.

Up & Out

VMLY&R announces the appointment of two leaders to spearhead the agency’s expanding diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives across its global network. Tasha Gilroy and Suba Nadarajah, joint directors of diversity, equity and inclusion, will lead VMLY&R’s global DEI strategy. They will be focused on introducing new programs and partnerships that build on the agency’s inclusive culture and diverse workforce, and drive continued cultural literacy, awareness, and acceptance across the organization.

Pete Stein is appointed global chief executive officer of Huge.

SS+K broadens strategy and research practice with the additions of former head of sparks & honey’s cultural strategy, Emily Viola, and former VP of research strategy at Maslansky & Partners, Patrick Buckley. Viola’s title is managing director, cultural insights + brand strategy and Buckley’s is group director, research + strategy.

Tool of North America signs director Na Frenette.

The StrawberryFrog growth spurt continues with the hire of James Kuczynski, creative director, Stephen Girasuolo, lead content writer, Lesley Thompson, head of talent and Amanda Beraglia, account manager.

Daniel Chu joins Midnight Oil as EVP, creative.

Former Verizon VP Colson Hillier taps into emerging technologies as Alorica CMO.

Production company RSA Films welcomes director Pascal Dangin for commercial representation.

Kristy Day joins Talon as director of client management.

Redscout elevates three company veterans to lead the strategy and design consultancy. Ivan Kayser, Marina Ammirato, and Michael Greenblatt are named partners and will oversee Redscout’s bicoastal offices in New York and Los Angeles.