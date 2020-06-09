Movers & Shakers: R3, Ad Club, #ShareTheMicNow and more

Wins, Losses & Other Brand/Agency News

The United Nations and the World Federation of Advertisers have issued a joint open letter calling for global action around diversity, inclusion and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Endeavor CMO Bozoma Saint John; author, speaker and podcast host Luvvie Ajayi Jones; author and activist Glennon Doyle; and designer Stacey Bendet Eisner are joining forces for a campaign called #ShareTheMicNow. For the initiative, black women will speak from the Instagram accounts of white women on June 10 with large platforms to magnify black women’s voices and their important work.

The Advertising Club of New York’s Foundation has announced that it’s 2020 Lunch and Learn Academy will be taking place virtually. The majority of the participants and talent are from tri-state schools, specifically historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The Club is dedicated to encourage the growth of this new class of talent, despite the restrictions COVID-19 has caused. To provide a curriculum that will make an impact, the Ad Club has teamed up with Save The Internships NY, The G.R.O.W.T.H. Initiative, MAIP, The Only One There and other partners.

StrawberryFrog has announced a free three-hour course for students and interns called Movement Think Masterclass. The class is meant for those of all levels who are interested in learning about movement marketing, such as purpose-based strategies and activations, employee campaigns driving change behavior and more.

A collective of marketing leaders have come together to create Leverage Marketing Advisors, a global consultancy for today’s ever-changing business landscape. The idea for LMA started through a series of discussions between industry professionals in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WPP has launched a new 10-week virtual learning series for college students and recent graduates called NextGen Leaders. The course is focused on providing insights and education and networking opportunities for young talent at a time when most in-person programs are paused due to COVID-19.

Up & Out

R3 has added four new staffers to its New York and London offices as the global independent marketing consultancy expands its marketing, integrated and digital media and business development expertise. Geoff Sia, Axel M. Melo-DeJesus and Mia Mochi join R3 in New York, while Martha Evans joins in R3’s London office.

Worldwide Partners has named Fletcher Whitwell chairman and Stephen Brown vice chairman while adding three regional directors to its global board of network agency leaders: Lori Bartle and Dooley Tombras as North American directors and Ann-Louise Rosen as EMEA director.

Allied Sports has appointed Greg Luckman as CEO and co-managing director in partnership with existing Managing Director Sean Barror, who launched the rising sports marketing agency in 2019.

Self-serve AI software company Scibids Technology has expanded to the U.S. with Eric Schwartz as U.S. managing director, effective immediately.