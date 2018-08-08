Movers & Shakers: R/GA, GroupM, Wunderman and more

Wins & Losses

Wunderman acquires Gorilla Group, an award-winning commerce agency that provides end-to-end experience-driven commerce solutions and services. Gorilla Group will become part of Wunderman’s growing global commerce offering, Wunderman Commerce.

Mars consolidates its estimated $1.8bn global media planning and buying business into Group M's MediaCom, following a six-month review.

North American Breweries names Burns Group its agency of record.

Blue Chip is the new marketing agency for natural supplement company Nutraceutical.

R2C Group is awarded media buying and planning rights for Aaptiv.

ReKTGlobal tapped to produce content and secure brand sponsorships for the second season of Universal Open Rocket League.

Colle McVoy named agency of record for Children’s Health, the eighth-largest pediatric health care provider in the nation and the leading pediatric health care system in North Texas.

Up & Out

Nancy Reyes is elevated to president of TBWA\Chiat\Day New York.

DialogTech hires David Rush as chief revenue officer.

Steve Crowe is the new general manager to the Americas at Red Box.

Victor Essnert is the new technical director at design firm Doberman.

Bacardi names Patron Spirits CMO Lee Applbaum global head of Grey Goose Vodka.

Carl Desir joins R/GA as diversity and inclusion director.

Wongdoody announces three hires across creative, creative studios and account services. Colin Hodges, copywriter and songwriter for Warner Music moves over from Campbell Ewald following the success of his work for Travelocity, IHOP and Kaiser Permanente. Agency production studio veteran CJ Cantara joins as a studio artist. Agency-world newcomer Sophie Rudoff joins as a project manager working closely with June Cleaver is Dead and The Mother Board team.