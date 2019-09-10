Movers & Shakers: R/GA, Edelman, Tombras and more

Wins & Losses

AGW Group is now the PR agency for the international publishing house, gestalten and working with Brooklyn Brewery on PR for a launch this fall as well.

Up & Out

Grégory Jamet named Dailymotion’s Global Head of Brand Safety, the company’s first-ever hire dedicated to brand safety.

Location data company Factual appoints Ross Webster as Managing Director of Europe.

Andrea Theodore joins NY-based Bindery as Executive Producer.

R/GA appoints Alex Sehnaoui as SVP, Global Managing Director, Growth & Development.

Tinuiti has appointed Ryan McGuire as Vice President of CRM and Email.

Todd Barrish joins Portal A in the newly created role of Head of Revenue and Growth.

Hero Digital has appointed its first President, Razorfish veteran Patrick Frend.

Tombras appoints Jeff Benjamin as its first Chief Creative Officer.

Edelman has named Megan Van Someren global chair and EMEA lead of its Food & Beverage sector.

Zoe Soon appointed to the role of Vice President for Mobile at the IAB.

Matthew Bock joins OBERLAND as strategy director.

Y Media Labs appoints Ashley Heltne, to the new role of Director of Client Services in Redwood City. August Kreoski joins as Creative Director in Redwood City while Joe Johnston comes on board as Creative Director and Co-Head of Studio in Atlanta. The three new hires arrive on the heels of Stephen Clements joining as CCO from AKQA in late 2018, and Stephanie Wiseman joining as VP Business Development from Work & Co in early 2019.