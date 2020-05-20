Movers & Shakers: Prada, Bumble Bee, TikTok and more

Wins, Losses & Other Brand/Agency News

Bumble Bee Foods has appointed The Many as lead integrated AOR, with the remit including creative, strategy and media. The brand began working with The Many prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Y&R previously held the business.

CourtAvenue is expanding its North American consulting footprint to include an office in Minneapolis. Longtime industry exec Steve Wallace has been named VP of strategy at the digital transformation agency and will also serve as general manager of the new Minnesota location. CourtAvenue currently has offices in San Diego and Austin and plans on expanding to other regions in the U.S. later in the second quarter of 2020.

Prada has tapped customer experience management platform Sprinklr to work on and enhance its data-driven social advertising and engagement strategy.

WPP brand agency Superunion has launched a new identity for Move United, the disabled sports organization created by the merging of Disabled Sports USA and Adaptive Sports USA. Move United, which is the largest disabled sports movement in the U.S., has 200 chapters in 43 states and offers 100,000 kids and adults the opportunity to participate and compete in more than 50 different adaptive sports.

Up & Out

ByteDance has named Kevin Mayer, ex-chairman of direct-to-consumer and international at Disney, as the chief operating officer and CEO of TikTok.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has hired Cindy Davis as chief brand officer of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and president of Decorist, effective May 26, 2020. Davis, who will report to Bed Bath & Beyond President and CEO Mark Tritton, will spearhead the company’s brand strategy, as well as its marketing and communications efforts.

Stink Studios has hired former R/GA exec Ivan Faerman as its head of delivery. Faerman will also help the advertising and digital experience company grow its new office in Buenos Aires, Argentina.