Movers & Shakers: Popeyes, Amazon, Facebook, Fisher-Price and more

In the Pitch Room

Independent creative agency Sköna landed six new tech clients: digital currency exchange Coinme, solar design software firm Aurora Solar, crowdsourced cyber security platform Bugcrowd, AI solutions business Unsupervised, computer software company Alteryx and Druva, a data protection SaaS platform.

Entenmann’s selected Fallon as its U.S. creative agency of record.

Agency News

Luxury travel company Black Tomato launched søster, a creative agency that’s working with One&Only and Virgin Media Limited.

Deloitte Digital introduced Ethos, a new offering to help companies develop programs and products that drive progress on equity, sustainability and society-related goals.

Salient Global, a data-driven growth company, launched.

Caldwell Creative, a Dallas-based creative agency, started The Political Arm (TPA), a political marketing division to support politicians with marketing campaigns.

The Influence Agency launched “The Influence Podcast,” covering topics including misinformation, creator culture, cancel culture and more.

Demand-side platform Centro, rebranded as Basis Technologies.

On the Move

Under Armour appointed Massimo Baratto to the new role of chief consumer officer. And Oura named former Peloton exec Karina Kogan as its first chief marketing officer.

Jon Hales joined DAX as chief growth officer, North America.

Barbarian named Eliza Yvette Esquivel as chief strategy office, reporting to CEO Steven Moy.

Doner selected Tito Melega as its global chief creative officer.

The 4A's hired Tamiko Evans as SVP, marketing and communications and events; Kevin Freemore as SVP, media, tech and data; Andy Goldsmith as SVP, southern region, member engagement and development and David-Anthony Powell as SVP, central region, member engagement and development.

Mediahub tapped Brandon Corp as VP, business development.

Two by Four named Jessica Romaniuk as the first president of its Chicago office and promoted Amy Corbett to director of client services, and Annie Tsikretsis to SVP, director of production.

Wunderman Thompson appointed Rodrigo Maroni as chief strategy officer in New York.

iSpot tapped former Nielsen and IRI executive Vijoy Gopalakrishnan as chief research officer.

Storytelling video platform StoryTap hired William Tang as head of finance, Hilary Roberts as senior director of brand and customer success, Matthew Sinuita as director of brand partnerships and Kevin Tran as senior manager, digital growth.

Realeyes named Dave Fall as chief product officer.

Ron Foth Advertising selected Mike Wilson as vice president, associate creative director.

Liquid Agency tapped Justin Peters as chief design officer.

Canela Media named Angel Sepúlveda as head of industry and talent relations.

Anna Mader joined the XD Agency as head of creative across the agency’s Atlanta, New York and San Francisco offices.

Brand Buzz

Coinbase will be the cryptocurrency partner of the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League, and USA Basketball. And Google announced a multiyear partnership with the NBA, with Google Pixel as the first presenting partner of the NBA Playoffs.

Popeyes partnered with Megan Thee Stallion on a new hot sauce and merchandise, including “Saucy” shirts, hats, bikinis and tumblers. And DoorDash and Sesame Workshop launched a fall apparel collection available exclusively through DoorDash.

Taco Bell partnered with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum to display the first base stolen during the 2021 World Series at the museum in Cooperstown, New York. It celebrates Taco Bell’s 10th anniversary of giving away free tacos if a player successfully steals a base.

Reddit and Adobe launched Photoshop Battles Live, an original, five-day competition and comedy event on Reddit.

Fisher-Price is releasing the first-ever Chatter Telephone for adults.

Cheese crisp maker Whisps launched the Whisps Holiday Cheese Carving campaign, which allows fans to upload an image to Whisps.com to have a cheese carver create a custom sculpture made of edible cheese.

Amazon changed the name of its ad company from Amazon Advertising to Amazon Ads.

Facebook announced new tools for small businesses including video and audio calling on Messenger, live audio rooms, global appointment booking and more.

Bud Light Seltzer is bringing back its Ugly Sweater Pack with three new flavors: Cherry Cordial, Seltzer Nog and Sugar Plum and permanent flavor, Cranberry.

For good

Nespresso has committed to planting at least 136,000 trees as part of its “Everyday Acts” campaign.

Triller launched Assembly for Black Creators, a monthly virtual event series that will connect more than 250 Black creators with managers from top brands like Popeyes and Hallmark.

Independent creative agency Arcana Academy formed the Balloon Brigade to help stop killing ocean wildlife in coastal waters.

WarnerMedia, DC FanDome, Milestone Media and Ally launched the Milestone Initiative, a talent recruitment, mentoring and development program designed to increase access and opportunities for writers, illustrators and creatives from underrepresented communities.

Omnicom Media Group and the National Minority Suppliers Development Council (NMSDC) will help content creators of diverse backgrounds earn minority business enterprise certification.

Mars Petcare will host its 13th annual Better Cities for Pets Adoption Weekend from October 22 to October 2. In partnership with the Pedigree Foundation, the company will cover up to $100,000 in adoption fees for cats and dogs across participating shelters in Nashville and Kansas City.

Maytag and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America launched the Feel Good Fridge program, which places Maytag refrigerators in select Boys & Girls Clubs in underserved communities across the country.

Getty Images and Citi launched the Citi Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Imagery Toolkit, a guide with tools and resources for marketers and communicators to ensure authentic visual representation in advertising.