Movers & Shakers: Pizza Hut, Athleta, Frito-Lay, McDonald’s and more

In the pitch room

Crawford and Co. named Ammunition as its agency of record.

Air purifier Winix selected creative agency 50,000feet to introduce the global brand to the U.S. market.

Agency News

Design studio Box Clever and cultural communications agency Alpha Kilo launched BCx, an end-to-end, go-to-market services offering for startups.

U.K. creative agency OC acquired Zero Degrees West, a digital creative agency with offices in Los Angeles and London.

Motive, a marketing and ad agency, launched a new Brand Experience Studio, headed by SVP of brand experience, Elizabeth Seltzer.

Dentsu will use UiPath Automation Cloud to deliver automation and AI at scale across its enterprise and client-facing services.

Shutterstock launched Shutterstock.AI following the acquisition of AI platforms Pattern89, Datasine and Shotzr. The solution will help people better discover the right content.

Mossy Creative joined Blended Strategy Group to form a full-service, creative marketing and communications agency with a focus on entertainment, PR and social media strategy.

On the Move

JPMorgan Chase tapped Citi global CMO Carla Hassan as chief marketing officer. And HCL Technologies named Jill Kouri as global chief marketing officer.

McDonald’s named Manu Steijaert as its first global chief customer officer to lead a new customer-experience team.

Verizon selected Tony Wells as SVP chief media officer and Jennifer Gardner as VP media platforms.

Anibal Casso joined Ogilvy as chief strategy officer in North America.

Ad tech firm Amobee hired agency vet Nick Brien as CEO.

Chicago-based agency Soulsight promoted Laura DeGroot to EVP of strategy, Jessica Feld to EVP of brand partnerships and Christina Kokrak to EVP of account strategy.

TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles hired Wayne Hempe as CFO and Courtney Nelson as managing director.

Code and Theory named Stef Hoffman group director, head of brand strategy.

The American Advertising Federation announced its 2021 inductees for the Advertising Hall of Achievement: Arielle Garcia, chief privacy officer of UM Worldwide; Emily Giannusa, VP, program marketing at HBO; Jeff Miller, senior director, global creative strategy at Snapchat; Christena Pyle, chief equity officer, Americas at Dentsu; Rachel Tipograph, founder and CEO of MikMak; Nick Tran, head of global marketing at TikTok; and Tina Wells, founder and CEO at RLVNT Media.

CreatorIQ, an influencer marketing platform, tapped Max Powers as chief customer officer.

Samba TV hired former Densu exec Kris Magel as VP and head of agency development.

SYZYGY, a WPP-owned data and digital strategy agency, promoted Matt Brown to the new dual role of commercial director of the U.K. and managing director of its U.S. office.

Ad Fontes Media tapped Crista Bailey as CRO and Don Hussen to lead technology development efforts.

Two Nil Holdings appointed Michael Lyons as chief investment officer and managing director of subsidiary Juice Media.

Doner selected Deutsch Alumna as its new chief talent officer, and Mindshare appointed Kristina Palmer Shedd as global chief people officer.

Data Axle hired Amy Braiterman as VP of strategy to work with nonprofit clients.

Walrus tapped Partners + Napier’s Mallory Diamond for a new head of development role.

The National Minority Supplier Development Council selected Ying McGuire as president and CEO.

Brand Buzz

The Major League Baseball team previously known as the Cleveland Indians will change its name to the Guardians.

Lay’s is releasing two Doritos and Funyuns flavors — Doritos Cool Ranch and Funyuns Onion — as Lay’s potato chips for a limited time.

Pizza Hut released its first limited-edition fashion collection, Pizza Hut Tastewear, featuring a pizza-themed chain, track suit and slides. And Cheetos and Bad Bunny released an exclusive Adidas fashion collection.

Campbell Snacks was named the official partner of the Pac-12 Conference.

Athleta launched AthletaWell, a digital community platform for rewards members.

For Good

McDonald’s vowed to increase U.S. spending with diverse suppliers and providers to 25% by 2025.

BARK and Dunkin’ released a line of Dunkin’-themed dog toys. Customers can receive the toys after donating to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation at participating Dunkin’ locations.

Farmland donated $5,000 to the Nebraska FFA Association for its contributions to local agriculture and to support the next generation of farmers. The brand and Hy-Vee also donated more than 160,000 servings of protein to Food Bank for the Heartland.

Tripadvisor and Lysol launched the Lysol Pro Solutions Expert panel to guide hospitality businesses through travel recovery.

Frito-Lay Variety Packs and certified aquanaut Alyssa Carson teamed up to make STEM more accessible through the Back to School “Blast Off” Program, which includes a $150,000 “Space For Her” scholarship fund that allows 50 girls in underserved communities to attend space camp. The brand also launched a mentorship program to provide coaching and guidance on career paths in science and tech.

Scott McDonald, president and CEO of the Advertising Research Foundation, will match dollar-for-dollar all donations raised by companies, foundations and individuals – up to $125,000 – for the ARF Workforce Initiative for Diversity and Excellence (WIDE) program.