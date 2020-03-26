Movers & Shakers: PHD, Cannes, VideoAmp and more

Wins & Losses

Havas Chicago has been selected as Digital & Social Creative Partner for Pillsbury and Funfetti Brands.

Out-of-home specialist Billups has acquired MacDonald Media. The acquisition closely follows Billups’ purchase of Russ Media in late 2019.

Up & Out

Blue Sky Agency, Atlanta’s go-to advertising agency, today announced that industry veteran Mariana Costa has been named the new executive creative director.

Zimmerman Advertising has made a slew of promotions following several new business wins. Lisa Rossi has been promoted to the role of chief client officer. In addition, Jill Schneider, formerly the SVP, group operations director, takes on the role of EVP, retail account services and Maria Rico has been promoted to VP, operations director.

Code and Theory has appointed its first-ever chief creative officer - Amy Carvajal.