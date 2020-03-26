Movers & Shakers: PHD, Cannes, VideoAmp and more

by Michael Heusner Added 4 hours ago
Mariana Costa, executive creative director at Blue Sky Agency
Mariana Costa, executive creative director at Blue Sky Agency

This week's account of wins and losses, lay-offs and hires.

Wins & Losses

Havas Chicago has been selected as Digital & Social Creative Partner for Pillsbury and Funfetti Brands.

Out-of-home specialist Billups has acquired MacDonald Media. The acquisition closely follows Billups’ purchase of Russ Media in late 2019. 

Up & Out

Blue Sky Agency, Atlanta’s go-to advertising agency, today announced that industry veteran Mariana Costa has been named the new executive creative director. 

Zimmerman Advertising has made a slew of promotions following several new business wins. Lisa Rossi has been promoted to the role of chief client officer. In addition, Jill Schneider, formerly the SVP, group operations director, takes on the role of EVP, retail account services and Maria Rico has been promoted to VP, operations director. 

Code and Theory has appointed its first-ever chief creative officer - Amy Carvajal

Tags

Subscribe today for just $89 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS