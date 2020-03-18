Movers & Shakers: PHD, B-Reel, VideoAmp and more

by Michael Heusner Added 2 hours ago

This week's account of wins and losses, lay-offs and hires.

Winners & losers

Cannes Lions officially has postponed the Festival of Creativity as the COVID-19 crisis worsens.

Diageo has awarded $350 million global media account to Omnicom’s PHD.

Up & Out

1stAveMachine is strengthening its decorated talent roster by welcoming director and interactive artist, Em Cole, for U.S. and U.K. commercial representation. 

Stadiumred Group announces the appointment of Debbie Kaplan as chief strategy officer and George Bennett as chief growth officer. 

B-Reel has signed on its first global chief strategy officer, Melissa Jackson-Parsey, who joins from Co:Collective.

VideoAmp has swiped two execs from Comscore. Josh Chasin joins VideoAmp as chief measurability officer, while Anthony Psacharopoulos was recently appointed SVP, vertical sales.

Tags

Subscribe today for just $89 a year

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.com , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a subscriber

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS