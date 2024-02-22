Movers & Shakers: Pereira O'Dell, Reddit, KFC, Pepsi and more

In the Pitch Room

Build-A-Bear appointed Known as its AOR to focus on consumer comms and retail and e-commerce growth.

Welch's Fruit Snacks selected Gut Miami as its creative AOR.

Retailer Hy-Vee named Ogilvy as its strategic and creative partner for its health brands including RedBox Rx, Vivid Clear Rx, Amber Specialty Pharmacy and Hy-Vee Health Infusion Care.

Meal plan company Sakara Life appointed January Digital as its digital AOR.

Industry News

Kepler Group rebranded with graphic design and positioning that evokes the Kepler Space Telescope.

StrawberryFrog launched innovation partner firm Inplural in New York.

Boston-based creative comms agency CTP opened an office in North Carolina.

On the Move

Electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive named Jennifer Prenner as VP of marketing.

MEL hired Gustavo Garcia as chief digital officer.

Chemistry recruited Taylor Grimes as chief strategy officer.

The Shipyard named Nigel Carr as chief strategy officer.

TrendyMinds tapped Stacy Sommer as chief services officer.

PureRed promoted Sonny Thomas to chief creative officer.

Brave Spark seated Qianwen Huang and Eric Yoon as creative department leads.

Dept brought on Marlena Edwards as head of people and culture for the Americas.

My Code appointed Lizet Ocampo as executive director of political.

For Good

Reddit joined Pledge 1%, a nonprofit collective of companies that each commit 1% of their common stock over 10 years to fund community-related programs.

Brand Buzz

KFC transformed its East Village location into a Chizzeria pop-up. The location will only serve Chizza — fried chicken topped with pepperoni and cheese — from February 23 to February 24.

Pereira O'Dell is offering Fargo fans willing to travel to one of the main characters’ hometowns in Scandia, Minnesota, a limited edition box of Bisquick. Diehard fans can find the special Bisquick at the unassuming Federated Co-Ops Scandia Country Store.

Pepsi partnered with Reebok to create a shoe big enough to store a mini can of Pepsi in the sole — Shaquille O’Neal debuted it during the 2024 NBA All Star Weekend. Pepsi is giving away 22 pairs of the size 22 Pepsi ’Sneak’er through a social media sweepstakes.