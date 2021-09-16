Movers & Shakers: Peloton, Planters, Instacart, Cup Noodles and more

In the pitch room

TD Bank tapped David to lead creative strategy in the U.S. and Ogilvy as its agency partner for environmental social and governance strategies across North America.

Skincare brand Proactiv appointed Joan Creative as its agency of record.

Alight selected Iris as its agency of record, leading on brand and digital transformation.

Entertainment network INSP named Horizon Media as its marketing agency of record.

Agency News

The Marketing Practice acquired Kingpin, a B2B technology marketing services company, to work across clients including ServiceNow, Salesforce, Microsoft, Lenovo, SAP and Thomson Reuters.

Havas Media Group joined Protect Our Press, a national initiative for agencies, brands, publishers and individuals focused on preserving trusted local news.

Connelly Partners launched Connelly Partners Health, a health practice, as part of its integrated offering.

George P. Johnson, an event and marketing experience agency, acquired creative video agency NOMOBO.

On the Move

Bank of America’s CMO Meredith Verdone is retiring after four years in the role. The bank plans to eliminate the role as it restructures. And Christina Smedley, Robinhood's chief marketing and communications officer, is exiting the company after one year.

Camp NYC Inc., a New York-based toy retailer, tapped former HBO Max marketing exec Chris Spadaccini as chief marketing officer. And beauty brand Underlining named Amanda Johnson as chief marketing officer

Snap hired Microsoft’s chief online safety officer Jacqueline Beauchere as its first global head of platform safety.

Zeny Shifferaw joined Pinterest as creator inclusion lead.

VMLY&R named Beth Ann Kaminkow as CEO in New York, succeeding Jason Xenopoulos, who was appointed global chief creative officer for WPP’s work with Ford. He will also continue his role as VMLY&R’s North America co-chief creative officer.

TBWA\Chiat\Day LA promoted Kirsten Rutherford to executive creative director. And DDB New York hired Mat Bisher as chief creative officer.

Forsman & Bodenfors tapped Lyndsey Corona, former exec at McCann North America, as president of F&B New York.

Havas Media Group hired Vlad Golinder as SVP, martech and data consulting; Chris Chobanian as SVP group director, analytics; Sriram “Ram” Padmanabhan as SVP, decision sciences; Joon Park as VP, director, analytics; Dana Cohen as VP, director, analytics and Yoo-Jin Cho as SVP group director, analytics.

UM promoted Jeff Marshall to chief diversity officer, and Code + Theory appointed Renée Miller to chief diversity officer.

McGarrah Jessee, an independent agency in Austin, appointed Ayeshia Toy as head of people and culture.

Interactive video company Kiswe appointed Ruby Kam as chief financial officer.

Cloudinary, a media experience platform hired Saranya Babu as chief marketing officer, Mike Carlson as senior vice president, global customer success and Jason Johns as vice president of sales for EMEA & APAC.

Impact Museums hired Jenny Weinbloom as head of studio, Donna Mastropasqua as head of social impact and Leisha Bereson as head of marketing.

OpenWeb appointed Andrew Sullivan as chief product officer and Boris Korenfeld as chief technology officer.

One Minute to Midnight, a market research and insight consultancy, hired Amalia Webber as research manager in the New York office.

Wongdoody named Mariel Cunningham as director of business development.

Collins, an independent strategy and design company, tapped Nicole Cousins as associate designer.

First Tube Media appointed Karen DeVault, former VP of Mosaic North America, as VP of client success.

Brand Buzz

Doordash, Grubhub and Uber Eats are suing New York City over a recent law requiring delivery companies to share customer data with restaurants.

Geico and Mikey Likes It Ice Cream created a flavor inspired by the insurance company’s “Scoop! There It Is!” spot, featuring vanilla ice cream with cookie dough, peanut butter swirl, and chocolate-covered marshmallows.

Instacart and Kroger launched Kroger Delivery Now, a virtual convenience store featuring a selection of groceries from Kroger chains delivered in as little as 30 minutes.

IHOP announced new Halloween menu items including Reese’s Pieces Pancakes, Pumpkin Spice Pancakes, Caramel Apple à la Mode Pancakes, Peanut Butter Hot Cocoa, Monster Mummy Burrito and a Scary Face Pancake. Boo!

Peloton released an activewear collection featuring leggings, biker shorts, joggers and more.

Heinz created Packet Rollers, a device to squeeze the last drops out of ketchup packets.

Planters offered fans the chance to spend a weekend in the Planters NUTmobile.

Blue Apron launched single-serve, heat-and-eat meals.

Cup Noodles will give $50,000 to a fan with the most innovative food concept, product, gadget or idea, in celebration of the instant noodle brand's 50th anniversary. Participants can enter by uploading a one-minute video about their idea to Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #UseYourNoodleContest and tagging the brand.

Hilton’s Homewood Suites and Home2 Suites are now pet friendly in over 500 hotels nationwide.

Jake from State Farm is the first branded character to join the NBA 2K universe.

For good

Amazon is offering to pay college tuition for more than 750,000 U.S. employees.

LinkedIn launched the LinkedIn Creator Accelerator, a 10-week program for up to 100 U.S.-based creators to receive coaching, a built-in creator network, opportunities to be featured on LinkedIn channels and a $15,000 grant.

Lysol partnered with Sarah Michelle Gellar for its Buy One, Donate One Program through September 26. Whenever a pack of Lysol Disinfecting Wipes is purchased, another will automatically be donated to underserved schools through the Kids In Need Foundation.

Fandom partnered with Starlight Children's Foundation for the Design-A-Gown Program, in which one fan will design a one-of-a-kind Starlight Hospital Gown that will be made available to more than 1,000 children in 10 hospitals throughout the country.