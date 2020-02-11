Movers & Shakers: Partners + Napier, Terri & Sandy and more

Wins & Losses

72andSunny, Instrument, CPB, Redscout and Hecho Studios have announced that they have formed a collective designed to make a transformational impact on business and culture.

Madwell, a full-service independent creative agency based in Brooklyn, announced its latest agency of record partnership with Root Insurance, a car insurance company that uses mobile technology to offer competitive rates.

The Clio Awards are partnering with AD Art Show and will award a Clio to the winning artist.

Interesting Development is kicking off 2020 with a pair of new clients: Babbel and Native.

Dashlane has selected Dentsu X, part of the Dentsu Aegis Network, to lead its media efforts.

The NBA 2K League announced Panera Bread as their first restaurant partner ahead of the 2020 NBA 2K League Draft. The partnership marks Panera Bread’s first with a professional eSports league.

Terri & Sandy was named AOR for Culturelle, the #1 selling probiotic globally.

Smashburger, a leading fast-casual better burger concept with more than 300 locations, has selected integrated creative company Partners + Napier as creative and media agency of record following a competitive review.

Up & out

Deutsch LA today announced that it has hired Kelsey Karson as SVP, group strategy director, to lead all strategy efforts for Taco Bell.

Creative and branding agency Planet Propaganda has brought on Tommy Cottam as director of business development to accelerate the agency’s growth.

Terri & Sandy is looking ahead, identifying two key individuals to steer its account service department into the future. Drew Halpern and Lauren Rubenstein have been promoted to the newly created role of group account director.

Logan & Sons is strengthening its talented roster by adding award-winning, international directing duo Anthony Atanasio and Valerie Martinez.

MKTG, Dentsu Aegis Network’s leading global lifestyle marketing agency, has appointed Victoria Azarian as its new chief creative officer for the U.S.

Johannes Leonardo announced today the expansion of its creative department with the addition of four new creative directors, Bharat Kumar, Marcelo Ramirez, Rachel Frederick and John Regan. Working across multiple client projects and AOR relationships, they will report directly into Jan Jacobs and Leo Premutico.

Leo Burnett has hired Mike Davidson as executive vice president, head of integrated production in Chicago.

Localized marketing platform SOCi has appointed Chad Jordan vice president of business development.