Movers & Shakers: Panda Express, JanSport, AGW and more

Wins, Losses & Other Brand/Agency News

Integrated culture marketing and communications company AGW Group was recently named digital marketing AOR in the U.S. by contemporary rainwear lifestyle brand Rains. AGW will be responsible for boosting the Danish brand’s US footprint in both brand recognition and sales by expanding its direct-to-consumer business channels both online and offline. The agency’s scope will include digital campaign planning, media buying, sales, consumer insights, and strategy.

Asian dining chain Panda Express has selected The Many as its creative agency of record for the U.S. The Many will work with Panda Express to help elevate the brand as an American Chinese trailblazer, while also leading its marketing communications strategy. The assignment includes brand strategy, creative, planning and production across TV, video, out-of-home and in-store.

JanSport has launched a new campaign in partnership with Haymaker, the agency it hired as AOR in October. The "Lighten The Load" back-to-school initiative is a commitment from JanSport to support Gen Z with resources to tackle the mental health challenges they face. It includes a series of films, live counseling sessions with mental health professionals and many more helpful resources at jansport.com/lightentheload.

Up & Out

Havas’ Conran Design Group has strengthened its leadership by appointing former Wolff Olins COO Christina Falzano as managing director for the U.S. Falzano joins Global CEO Thom Newton in leading the agency in its effort to build more meaningful, human-centered brands.

Customer-centric digital experience company Episerver, which closed Q2 with more than a 20 percent increase in new business and triple-digit growth in its B2B commerce business despite the pandemic, has hired former SAP SuccessFactors CMO Kirsten Allegri Williams as its chief marketing officer.