Movers & Shakers: P&G, Mars, Match, Uber and more

In the pitch room

Travelocity selected Detroit-based agency Doner as its new AOR; Curiosity was named agency of record for basd, a plant-based personal care brand; and Make-A-Wish International picked VIA as its creative AOR.

Hyundai named Culture Brands, a Maryland-based agency, as its first African American agency of record.

Volkswagen selected the community as its U.S. hispanic agency of record.

Agency news

Miroma Ventures launched a $100 million fund to invest into consumer brands and media startups.

Indie agency collective Worldwide Partners added two more agency partners: 23red and Together w/.

On the Move

Hulu promoted former creative chief Scott Donaton to SVP, head of marketing, replacing Patrizio “Pato” Spagnoletto, who became global chief marketing officer at Discovery direct-to-consumer.

Apple hired Antonio García Martínez, a former Facebook product manager, but let him go abruptly after employees expressed concern about his views on women and people of color in his book “Chaos Monkeys.”

General Mills’ global chief marketing officer Ivan Pollard exited the company after a four-year tenure.

Washington Football Team selected Will Misselbrook as its first chief creative officer, leading creative storytelling, digital sales and content monetization.

Everlane tapped Shu Hung as global creative director.

Condé Nast appointed Katharine Bailey as SVP global head of product and design.

GSD&M hired BMW exec Keisha Townsend as director of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

IAB Tech Lab’s CEO Dennis Buchheim resigned just three months after assuming the role.

MiQ, a global programmatic partner, named Candice Odhams as its executive vice president, global clients.

João Paz was named head of design at MullenLowe New York; and Greg Swan was promoted to Fallon’s head of creative innovation.

Cashmere selected Sandy Song to lead client services and promoted strategy director, Jesse Nicely, to vice president. Nelly Acevedo, JeWayne Thomas, Juliette Geraghty, Mayumi Tatsuta and Kevin Green also joined as group account directors.

Agency veterans Jeanette Palmer and Lizzi Weinberg are the newest Partners at NAIL Communications.

Chemistry promoted Taylor Guglielmo, former EVP, group account director, to a new role at the agency: chief growth officer.

F&B New York hired Sarah Ratinetz, Matteo Capaldi and Alice Chiapperini as associate creative directors at the agency’s New York office.

Walton Isaacson tapped Doner vet Alima Trapp as EVP of strategy.

Team Whistle named Matt Koenig VP of programming and monetization for WhistleTV, and Stacey Richman VP of communications.

Deutsch LA selected David Measer as EVP, group strategy director and Danger Bea as EVP, executive creative director.

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America tapped Leah Ponichtera as VP.

Marketing agency St. John named Austin Mahler as director of client services.

SCS hired Glenn Rogers as chief development officer, Andres Torrente as head of media Kelli-Rae Coughlin as brand solutions director, Yi Chen as senior director of strategy for creative and media, Eric Ramirez as digital marketing planner and Betty Vang-Do as senior project and account manager.

Kantar's Stephen DiMarco joined Tubular as chief strategy officer.

BBH NY brought on Kasia Canning from 72&Sunny and Estefanio Holtz from McCann New York as group creative directors.

Brand Buzz

Procter & Gamble signed a multi-year partnership with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archwell Foundation focused on "gender equality, more inclusive online spaces, and resilience and impact through sport."

Mars Food released its rebranded Ben’s Original packaging, formerly known as Uncle Ben’s, to retailers.

Clorox entered a multi-year partnership with the National Hockey League as the official cleaning and disinfecting product partner of the NHL with product integrations at the league’s arenas.

Michelob ULTRA launched the ULTRA Beer Run, which allows participants to trade in their running miles, planks, or other acts of fitness for a Michelob ULTRA beer.

Vrbo named Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s family its first Family in Residence to help others plan their vacations and reunions.

Match Affinity launched “Boost Your Immunity,” a campaign to encourage singles to get the COVID-19 vaccine, for its dating apps BLK, Chispa and Upward.

NABISCO is the official cookie and cracker sponsor for Team USA at the Olympic Games. The brand will partner with Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, skateboarder Tom Schaar and Paralympian and former U.S. Army officer Melissa Stockwell.

For good

Simple Mills is paying customers to start their own organic garden to promote its first organic cracker.

Uber and Lyft will provide free rides to COVID-19 vaccine sites through July 4 in partnership with the White House.

Deutsch NY’s Fund the Change mentorship and scholarship awarded Waverly Johnson of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Michael Barclay of Chicago a $10,000 per year renewable merit scholarship. They will both attend the School of Visual Arts as BFA Design students.

Comic Relief US launched a new youth empowerment grant with an initial $1.6 million investment to support programs that expand economic opportunity for low-income youth.

McDonald’s partnered with the White House and HHS to launch a vaccine education campaign featured on McDonald’s billboard in Times Square. In July, McDonald’s U.S. restaurants will offer McCafe cups and McDelivery seal stickers with a new “We Can Do This” design, directing customers to vaccines.gov.

Gallaudet University released new guides in Apple Maps to connect people to businesses and organizations that prioritize the deaf community and signed languages.

Online arts marketplace Artsy launched “Already Home: AAPI Artists on Belonging,” an artwork series featuring AAPI artists in transit stations across the U.S.

LADbible Group launched LADFamily, a set of parental policies for employees undergoing fertility treatment, including full paid time off, fully paid leave for pregnancy loss and a workplace nursery benefit.