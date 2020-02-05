Movers & Shakers: OXIGEN, Jellyfish, Allen & Gerritsen and more

Wins & losses

Jellyfish announced its first U.S. training center in San Francisco.

Dentsu Aegis Network has acquired 4Cite Marketing, a leading people-based identification and data services technology company to boost Merkle's identity capabilities.

Hood River Distillers, the largest and oldest importer, distiller and marketer of distilled spirits in the Northwest, has named Portland, Ore.-based North as its lead brand agency.

Allen & Gerritsen (A&G) unveiled its work to rebrand the Central Pennsylvania Convention & Visitors Bureau to "The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau" (HVAB).

Playa Vista-based OXIGEN selects The Many as creative and media agency of record.

Up & Out

Global creative collective Forsman & Bodenfors announced that 12-year advertising veteran Elias Kakomanolis will lead creative operations at its New York office.

Pam Harrison has been named the newly-created role of vice president, business growth initiatives at MarketView Research.

The Loomis Agency, a full-service advertising agency in Dallas, is proud to announce the addition of four new hires starting in February 2020. Christina McKinney joins the LOOMIS team as their newest account director, while Jenna Oliver joins as brand manager. Choong Lee is joining as a senior art director, alongside Lauren Jilek who is returning to LOOMIS as a brand coordinator.

Podcast giant Acast has appointed Brian Danzis as managing director, Americas.

Morning Brew has made four new hires: Samir Sheth, SVP, head of content, Erika Velazquez Alpern, SVP, head of brand and product marketing, Jason Schulweis, SVP, head of brand partnerships, and Kate Noel, VP, head of people operations.

Talon Outdoor has announced the appointment of Jim Wilson as the agency’s new U.S. CEO.

Health-tech performance marketing agency performance-io has announced the launch of its creative department and three new hires across the business, including executive creative director, Amy de la Force who is joined by new recruits Diana Whistance-Smith and Nina Forssell.

The One Club for Creativity has appointed Greg Hahn, creative vice chairman, BBDO Worldwide and CCO, BBDO NY, and Leland Maschmeyer, CCO, Chobani, to its national board of directors.