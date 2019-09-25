Movers and Shakers: OpenAP, Stink Studios, McCann and more

Wins and losses

Stink Studios have recently been appointed the strategic and creative agency for Tate. The partnership will include marketing campaigns for the 2020 retrospective of Andy Warhol at Tate Modern and upcoming projects at Tate Britain.

Up & out

Pipo Calazans arrives at SunsetDDB to assume the co-presidency as CEO alongside Guilherme Jahara, current co-president and CCO of the agency.

Thomas Tagliaferro has been appointed the new CEO of TracyLocke, where he has served two of the previous years of his career as a COO.

Richard Nicoll has been hired as Chief Commerce Officer and Managing Director by Liquid Omnicommerce - the first independent shopper marketing & eCommerce agency in the Middle East.

Ed Davis is joining OpenAP as Chief Product Officer alongside Brittany Slattery, who is joining as SVP, Head of Marketing and Communications.

MRM//McCann announced that Melissa Ditson is joining the global customer relationship agency as chief creative officer of MRM//McCann’s U.S. West, leading creative operations for the Salt Lake City and San Francisco offices.

Initiative has hired Kumar Kanagasabapathy as head of strategy, Rufus U.S. (Initiative’s Amazon-focused agency) – the latest in a string of top hires for the LA-based team.

Eleven has announced the hiring of Paul Golubovich and Kelly McCullough as Eleven’s Director of Production and Creative Director, respectively.