Movers & Shakers: OnlyFans, Applebees, TikTok, Mountain Dew and more

In the pitch room

The Museum of Modern Art selected Fig as its first agency of record.

Gaming Technologies, an online casino and gaming brand, appointed Grey for the development and introduction of Gametech brands in Latin America and the U.S.

Fitness product developer TRX named SYZYGY as its media partner to deepen engagement with its audience through customer insights and media expertise.

Agency News

United Talent Agency partnered with Rally, a crypto startup, to allow creators to launch their own digital currencies that fans can purchase and use to unlock exclusive perks.

Kepler Group rolled out its digital agency service with the rebranding of Infectious Media in the U.S., EMEA and APAC regions.

On the Move

Snap tapped Facebook vet Konstantinos Papamiltiadis as the company's first VP of platform partnerships.

AMC Networks president and CEO Josh Sapan will leave the role after 26 years to become executive vice chairman. Matt Blank will serve as interim CEO.

MullenLowe U.S. tapped Ricard Valero as executive creative director to lead creative at MullenLowe New York.

72andSunny appointed Elaine Cox to executive creative director, Robyn Makinson to design director, Ana Bermudez to director of brand management and Ashley Smith to group brand director.

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment hired Jaclyn Sisbarro as SVP and Tomas Seefried as VP.

VMLY&R named Loren Blandon as global executive director, learning, growth and experiences; Nicole Mestres was promoted to group director, LATAM; and Valerya Borges was appointed director, DE&I for Brazil.

The Knot Worldwide named Kiara Kempski as VP of global consumer marketing, Sofia Serra as VP of global product and lifecycle marketing, Caryne Say as VP of B2B marketing and Stephanie Whitacre as VP of merchandising e-commerce.

Fortnight Collective brought on nine new hires: Erin Hoffman as director of talent and culture; Linden White as business director; Tamara Joseph as business manager; Martha Murphy as senior writer; Isabella Giannini as art director; Brian O'Connell as strategy director; Kelly Yach as brand director; Lauren Koslosky as senior brand manager; and Maura Sanders as finance analyst.

Experience company Superfly selected former Babbel and Freshly brand exec Meghan Taylor as VP of strategy.

Digital agency Croud appointed Dean Gardner in the new role of global COO.

Storyblocks, a subscription-based platform, welcomed three new hires: Kristen Sanger as VP of content, Lucy Huang as VP of product and James Peel as SVP of engineering.

FlyteVu, an entertainment marketing agency, named Chris Simmons as head of talent and influencers and Ellen Prinzi as integrated media director and former director of business. The agency also promoted Brittany Rashkin to director of publicity, Sina Seger to VP of accounts and Miriam Singer to director of operations.

Entertainment marketing agency Wild Card Creative Group tapped Nathan Carver as creative director of its creative content studio, 3AM.

Marie-Alice “Lisa” Armand joined Chicago-based agency Third Street as director of client success.

Centro, a digital advertising software company, hired Lois Castillo as head of DE&I.

Ervin & Smith, an Omaha-based marketing and advertising agency, named Leanne Prewitt as its new president.

Apiary Digital, a performance marketing collective, tapped Tiffany Coletti Kaiser as its new CEO.

Doner appointed Felipe Cabrera to SVP, strategy director and Justin Bilicki to EVP, executive creative director.

Peach, a digital and linear ad distribution company, hired Brandon Paine as chief revenue officer.

Ad tech company Integral Ad Science tapped Gerald Mui as VP of data engineering and Song Du as SVP, product engineering.

Brand Buzz

OnlyFans, a subscription-based content platform, reversed its planned ban on sexually explicit content.

TikTok partnered with Shopify to allow users to shop for products directly within the app.

Instagram is ditching swipe up links for Instagram stories on August 30.

Mountain Dew unveiled its new Flamin’ Hot flavor, and Doritos rolled out its Dinamitas Flamin' Hot Queso flavor.

Urban Outfitters plans to launch Nuuly Thrift, a marketplace for second-hand items, this fall.

Toys ‘R’ Us plans to open stores inside more than 400 Macy’s locations in 2022.

Applebees brought back its Oreo Cookie Shake for a limited time after the song “Fancy Like” by Walker Hayes, which mentions the product, went viral on TikTok.

Sweetgreen acquired robotic kitchen startup Spyce.

Oscar Mayer teamed up with Lyft to offer free rides in the Wienermobile from August 25-27. Users who request a Lyft XL in New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles and Atlanta will be able to be picked up in the 27-foot long rolling hot dog.

The Sexton Single Malt is the official whiskey of The Walking Dead with a multichannel partnership throughout the show’s final season.

Fandom, the world’s largest fan platform, is hosting nine social media giveaways for fans to win art inspired by their favorite franchises. Participants can enter by tagging @getfandom with the #fortheloveoffans on Twitter or Instagram.

For good

Popeyes and The One Club launched One Production: Food Styling, a free training program for BIPOC students to learn the production side of marketing.

Johnnie Walker will award five women in hospitality $10,000 for their business and a one-year annual coaching membership from IFundWomen & Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker’s “First Women” grant program.

Michelob Ultra committed $100 million to women’s sports over the next five years. The Anheuser-Busch brand dedicated 50% of its lifestyle media inventory to content that features female athletes and women’s sports by 2025. Ultra also plans to represent male and female athletes equally in all advertising creative and have equal representation of male and female athletes on Team Ultra’s talent and influencer roster.