Movers & Shakers: Omnicom, Viacom, 360i and more

Omnicom Media Group agency OMD Worldwide announces that Activision Publishing, Inc. -- the Santa Monica- based video games developer and distributor behind the Call of Duty, Destiny, Spyro and Crash franchises -- has consolidated its global media planning and buying account at OMD without a review.

Branding and experience agency Basic is collaborating with Under Armour.

Up & Out

Manifest New York welcomes Shaun Beaumont as vice president of brand and David Watsky as account director.

Matt Trotta of BuzzFeed joins interactive storytelling platform Playbuzz as GM of North America.

Mother LA announces Erin Goodsell as its new executive producer.

Viacom International Media Networks, a division of Viacom Inc, takes on Brendan Yam as vice president and general manager of Viacom Digital Studios International -- a new unit focused on creating, distributing and monetizing digital content for Viacom’s flagship brands outside of the U.S.

360i names Doug Rozen chief media officer.

Ron Davis joins Firewood Marketing in a new senior role as SVP of technology.

Trailer Park expands creative ranks with William Gelner as the new chief creative officer.

Melissa Richter Bartolini is promoted to senior vice president and chief strategy officer at Republica.

Antonio Boadas joins GE Appliances as chief communications officer.

Critical Mass undergoes a serious growth spurt. This includes two senior-level creative hires in the U.S.; Tony Glorioso and Evan Jones who joined the agency in June from Hero Digital and Elephant, respectively. The agency also announced the appointments of Shelli Gutholm in the newly created position of VP, global talent acquisition and Samantha Stringfellow as VP, client lead on BMW. Celia Wilson, group director marketing science joins Critical Mass UK from Conde Nast. Also joining the team is Alicia Pulver, group account director, from Huge, Michelle Wieling, group program director, from Ogilvy, and Matt McGuire, group technology director, with experience at several agencies including VML and R/GA. Meanwhile, Critical Mass in Hong Kong hired Tim Cullinane as VP client partner.