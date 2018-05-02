Movers & Shakers: Omnicom Media Group, WPP, Noble People and more

by Oliver McAteer Added 11 hours ago
OMG's chief analytics officer Rolf Olsen, Arts & Letters Creative Co's Jed Grossman and Danielle Flagg
OMG's chief analytics officer Rolf Olsen, Arts & Letters Creative Co's Jed Grossman and Danielle Flagg

The week's account wins and losses, promotions, new hires and layoffs.

Wins & Losses

Commercial insurer The Hartford has selected Terri & Sandy as its agency of record. Former AOR duties were held by Rodgers Townsend. Crossmedia handles media duties for The Hartford, and remains their media agency.

Crown Media Family Networks (Hallmark Channel) announced it will make New York-based independent, Noble People, its media agency of record.

Up & Out

Omnicom Media Group agency OMD USA has named WPP data guru Rolf Olsen as the newly-created position of chief analytics officer.

Leslie Shaffer and Nikki Baker were appointed executive creative directors of Fallon New York.

Digital agency Glow has taken on 29-year industry veteran Duncan Bird as its executive creative director.

Robin Clarke has been chosen as senior vice president of Endeavor Global Marketing.

Danielle Flagg and Jed Grossman have taken on creative leadership as ECD’s of Arts & Letters Creative Co.

Mobile PR network Spry welcomes Andrew Stoltzfus as its new vice president of audience strategy and growth.

Josh Crick is joining communications group United Collective as chief innovation officer and co-president of digital agency Canvas United.

New York-based agency Joan Creative has expanded its operation with four new hires: Chief strategy officer Anibal Casso, head of account management Sarah Collinson, account director Steph Thiel and account supervisor Katie Persichilli.

Tags

GET YOUR CAMPAIGN DAILY FIX

The latest work, news, advice, comment and analysis, sent to you every day

register free

Follow us

@Campaignliveus CampaignUS

Trending on Campaign

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

The rebranding of Megyn Kelly rings false on NBC's 'Today'

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Beyoncé lends protest anthem to Project Everyone campaign for girls' equality

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Marla Kaplowitz shares her takeaways from Advertising Week

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us

Women in advertising: what the glass ceiling gave us