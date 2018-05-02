Movers & Shakers: Omnicom Media Group, WPP, Noble People and more

Wins & Losses

Commercial insurer The Hartford has selected Terri & Sandy as its agency of record. Former AOR duties were held by Rodgers Townsend. Crossmedia handles media duties for The Hartford, and remains their media agency.

Crown Media Family Networks (Hallmark Channel) announced it will make New York-based independent, Noble People, its media agency of record.

Up & Out

Omnicom Media Group agency OMD USA has named WPP data guru Rolf Olsen as the newly-created position of chief analytics officer.

Leslie Shaffer and Nikki Baker were appointed executive creative directors of Fallon New York.

Digital agency Glow has taken on 29-year industry veteran Duncan Bird as its executive creative director.

Robin Clarke has been chosen as senior vice president of Endeavor Global Marketing.

Danielle Flagg and Jed Grossman have taken on creative leadership as ECD’s of Arts & Letters Creative Co.

Mobile PR network Spry welcomes Andrew Stoltzfus as its new vice president of audience strategy and growth.

Josh Crick is joining communications group United Collective as chief innovation officer and co-president of digital agency Canvas United.

New York-based agency Joan Creative has expanded its operation with four new hires: Chief strategy officer Anibal Casso, head of account management Sarah Collinson, account director Steph Thiel and account supervisor Katie Persichilli.