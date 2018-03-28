Movers & Shakers: Ogilvy, McCann, Wavemaker and more

Wins & Losses

Walrus has been chosen as the new agency of record for Avrio Health’s Slow-Mag and Colace brands.

Custom hair color company eSalon has partnered with COLLINS, a brand experience design company in a bid to fuel growth and better connect with customers.

Wavemaker, a technology and content agency formed from MEC and Maxus, will partner with IKEA to lead its US business.

Colenso BBDO has redesigned the agency to focus on creative collaboration with Colenso&Co—a series of partnerships with specialist companies including Facebook and Google.

Up And Out

Atlanta-based omnichannel creative agency My Friend's Nephew announced the appointment of two new hires to round out its growing creative department: Ben Wallis as associate creative director; and Melissa Withorn as senior designer/art director.

Spark Foundry has taken on Joe Kowan as EVP of digital solutions, precision and technology.

Jeff Fagel is moving into the role of SVP and head of marketing for Epsilon.

Abbey Klaassen has been promoted to president of 360i New York.

Branded content company Fullscreen has hired Mary Murcko as SVP of partnerships and revenue.

Dominique Delport will assume the role of chief revenue officer and president of international at Vice Media.

Andrew Schirmer will take the reins as CEO of Ogilvy CommonHealth North America after leading McCann Global Health.

Burns Group has promoted Joanne McKinney to the role of chief executive officer to develop future vision and lead the next phase of growth.

Agency Sleek Machine has welcomed two new hired: Tarra Marino as integrated producer and Evan Stremke as senior art director.

DDB Chicago has officially announced Mel Routhier’s promotion to executive creative director.