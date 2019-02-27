Movers & Shakers: Obviously, VMLY&R, Walmart and more

Wins & Losses

BBDO takes home 45 creative wins across multiple markets in January 2019.

Influencer marketing agency and tech platform Obviously continues its fast-paced growth with the addition of new clients, the debut of a Talent Management Division and the hiring of top senior talent. Obviously has expanded its powerful influencer network to more than 440,000 influencers worldwide, working with 175 top brand clients. The newest division further rounds out its micro and nano influencer offerings with additional top-level macro and celebrity influencers.

Socialdeviant hires Lauren Hystead and Lauren Swago as associate creative directors hot on the heels of a new business streak that has resulted in seven new clients being added to agency’s roster over the past few months, as well as a year-over-year revenue surge of nearly 70 percent.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of America selects Dagger as creative agency of record after a national RFP process.

Young & Laramore announces three new clients across the fashion, spirits and sports categories. It has been named agency of record for The Danes NYC, Hotel Tango and Paddletek.

OH Partners is named the agency of record for Armored AutoGroup Sales, a Connecticut-based company that houses national CPG brands including STP, Armor All and AC Pro.

Kodiak, a Canadian footwear brand founded in 1910 that specializes in safety, lifestyle and cold weather footwear, taps Mechanica, a strategic and creative agency based in Massachusetts, to handle all branding efforts.

Motive is opening its first international office in Canada. This move comes as a result in part of Motive’s expanded partnership with PepsiCo North America and an overall growth initiative aimed at diversifying into new markets.

Up & Out

VMLY&R promotes international award-winning creative leader Allison Pierce to executive creative director. Most recently, she helped lead an all-female team in creating Bumble’s first-ever Super Bowl spot featuring tennis star Serena Williams.

Vox Media taps industry leader Renee Appelle to serve as SVP, global partnerships.

The Many expands its media capabilities with the addition of Davis Jones as managing director.

MPC’s New York studio bolsters senior creative team with David Piombino as deputy head of 2D and three senior artists joining the studio: Thiago Porto (VFX supervisor), Dan Fine (CG lead) and Santosh Gunaseelan (senior FX/CG supervisor).

Jaime Robinson of JOAN Creative to serve as the 2019 AICP Next Awards judging chair.

GYK Antler announces addition of Paula Serafino as media director.

Firewood Marketing expands team of senior leaders by promoting Jeff Reese to SVP, group account director.

NCC Media names programmatic TV pioneer and two-time technical Emmy winner Gerrit Niemeijer as chief technology officer.

Essentia Analytics hires Doug Dundas as CMO.

Man Made Music taps John Taite as EVP, global business development and partnerships.

Courtney Engel is appointed managing director, consumer and lifestyle at Jonesworks.

Creative agency Standard Black welcomes creative director Scott Niemczura.