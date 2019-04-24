Movers & Shakers: Obviously, Manifest, Allen & Gerritsen and more

Influencer marketing agency and tech platform Obviously accelerates global growth with acquisition of the influencer marketing division of top French talent agency ZAM. ZAM Co-Founder and CEO Céline Saint-Rémy joins Obviously in the new role of directeur general France and Europe. Obviously Founder and CEO Mae Karwowski said: "Céline is a force of nature. Together, we saw a bigger opportunity for international growth. I’m thrilled to have her join Obviously and build out our presence in France and across Europe."

GYK Antler enjoys slew of new business wins. It is named agency of record for three brands: Hometown Financial Group, a multi-bank holding company; Emerson Ecologics, a vitamin and supplement distributor and; The Commuter Rail Network in Greater Boston, which is operated by Keolis Commuter Services.

Up & Out

Refinery29 appoints Sharon McGann Wacker as executive sales lead, auto.

Emily Lloyd Watson joins Baldwin& in the new position of associate creative director.

Allison Baker joins full-service agency Laundry Service as creative director, overseeing creative for Tic Tac, European Wax Center and High Ridge Brands.

Allen & Gerritsen hires and promotes five women in leadership roles Boston and Philadelphia: Jessica Ruscito joins as VP of strategy and engagement; Brenna Fitzgerald is elevated to senior vice president within the shop’s PR practice; Yeva Kulidzhanova is promoted to vice president, analytics; Nadia Steidel is promoted to vice president of accounting and; Eva Wasko is elevated to director, public relations.

Manifest appoints Jessica Becker to managing partner of its New York operation.

Magnus Blair joins JOAN as its new chief strategy officer.

Former Nutmeg chief marketing officer Cristel Lee Leed joins Yolt.