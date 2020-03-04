Movers & Shakers: Oberland, Terri & Sandy, Hooray Agency and more

Wins & Losses

Ferrara Candy Co. has selected independent Duncan Channon as creative agency of record for its Black Forest brand, best known for its award-winning gummy bears.

Thinkingbox has acquired digital management agency Aarra. The news comes off the back of its acquisition of Welikesmall (WLS) in December.

Resorts World Las Vegas has selected Hooray Agency as its advertising agency of record.

Up & Out

Terri & Sandy has made a slew of hires, including Luciano Griessi as associate creative director and Jessica Sugerman as senior art director. Additionally, creative duo Natalia Davila and Benita Antony were promoted to the role of associate creative director, while Mark Carlson was promoted to senior writer.

Beep, a Florida-based autonomous mobility solutions company, today announced it has appointed Racquel Asa as chief marketing officer.

Reprise has announced the appointment of Fred Schuster to the role of global COO.

ARGONAUT has promoted Rebecca Kallman to head of brand management, effective immediately. In this new role, Kallman will oversee the development and health of ARGONAUT’s client relationships.

Digital designer, fine artist, and illustrator Sophie Forman has been promoted to creative director at Oberland.