Movers & Shakers: Noble People, Jellysmack and more

Wins & Losses

Ed Mitzen, founder and CEO of health and wellness marketing agency Fingerpaint, is now kicking off a partnership with Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global. Together, they’re planning to lead the charge in redefining the "status quo" for agency culture in and outside of Fingerpaint, continuing to prioritizing people first after his own experience with career burnout.

The communication group UNITED COLLECTIVE announced it has been selected by Travelpro, a pioneer in durable and lightweight luggage design, to handle its U.S. advertising efforts. As Travelpro’s new agency of record, UNITED COLLECTIVE will handle overall brand strategy, creative, digital advertising and content production.

Up & Out

Noble People, the independent creative media agency, has brought on John Newall as its President.

FCB has announced that it has promoted three execs within the Chicago office. Fernando Espejel has been named chief technology officer, while Michelle Stoessel has been appointed chief financial officer. Additionally, Eric Chun has been promoted to EVP, managing director of strategic analytics.

Deutsch announced today that they have hired Jeremy Gelade as SVP, director of creative operations and project management, a new position at the Agency. He will report to Dan Kelleher, chief creative officer of Deutsch’s New York office.

Jön White, now Vladimir Jones director of digital and data, will lead the agency's digital team in developing, implementing and optimizing digital marketing strategies for all clients and will also serve on the agency’s leadership team. Catherine Burdick is the agency’s new associate media director while Brittany Livingston became an account supervisor. Peyton Hopkins joined the creative team as copywriter following a similar role at Motive.

Jellysmack announced today that Rob Gregory will join as president of sales and marketing.

Independent brand agency, FINE, have created a new role within its ranks and hired Sarah McBee to fill it. Sarah will become FINE’s first-ever director of operations and will work to align the agency’s people through strategic planning, systems and processes.

Publicis Health announced the appointment of Jennifer Shirley as president of Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness, effective immediately.