Movers & Shakers: Nike, Argonaut, JWT and more

Wins & Losses

GSD&M retained its multiyear contract with the United States Air Force to support national recruitment efforts.

Havas Group acquired M&C consultancy, a London-based healthcare market access company. M&C consultancy will be part of Havas Health & You.

Marketsmith has been named agency of record for modular furniture company Lovesac.

Up & Out

Matt Eastwood, Worldwide Chief Creative Officer at J. Walter Thompson, has left to pursue other interests. The agency has no plans to fill the role.

Argonaut’s Rick Condos has left the agency after allegations of sexual harassment.

Nike’s Brand President Trevor Edwards is also out, after unspecified actions that don’t "reflect our core values of inclusivity, respect and empowerment," according to a memo from CEO Mark Parker.

James Ward has been hired as President of McCann Detroit. Previously, he was chief strategy officer at Doner Detroit.

Kingsley Taylor, of Organic SF, is the new Managing Director of Digitas San Francisco. Digitas Chicago promoted Mike Frease to EVP, Executive Creative Director.

AKQA promoted Roman Ptakowski to General Manager, and Sallie Baskervill to Director of Client Services at the agency’s Atlanta studio. They will lead the studio, its partnerships and client collaborations.

At DAVID Miami, Paulo Fogaca has been promoted to Global Chief Operating Officer, overseeing all three of DAVID's offices. Tony Kalathara has been promoted to Executive Group Creative Director. Juan Peña Plaza and Ricardo Casal have both been promoted to Executive Creative Director. Jason Wolske and Danny Alvarez have been promoted to Group Creative Director. Carmen Rodriguez has been promoted to Head of Account Management.

Kansas City-based agency Barkley has promoted Melany Esfeld to the role of Director of Integrated Production, Video and Experiential. Her first order of business was to pledge to Free The Bid.

Pitch has promoted Chief Strategy Officer Sara Bamossy to President.

CP+B Boulder hired Trisha Ramdoo as Director of Business Affairs and Johan Eghammer as Executive Creative Director.

Marci Miller joins the community as its first Vice President, Director of Client Services.

Chris Fitts joins loyalkaspar as Executive Producer/Creative Director, based out of LK’s Los Angeles office. Erin Serletic joins as Head of Client Partnerships.

McCann announced the appointment of Lee Maicon as Chief Strategy Officer for North America. He joins McCann from 360i where he served as Chief Strategy Officer and head of the agency’s business consulting practice.