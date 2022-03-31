Movers & Shakers: MullenLowe, Ebiquity, Dunkin’, Wendy’s and more

In the Pitch Room

MullenLowe NY won Bayer’s Aleve brand after a competitive pitch.

Women’s healthcare brand Tia tapped Big Spaceship as its agency of record.

DNA was named agency of record for Pabst Blue Ribbon.

Shibumi Shades selected Baldwin& as its creative agency of record.

Duncan Channon was named creative and media agency of record for Fetzer’s Bonterra Organic Vineyards.

Agency News

Ebiquity acquired Media Management Inc and MediaPath Network AB.

Christy Hiler, president and owner of Cornett,and Jean Freeman, principal and CEO at Zambezi, are launching OWN IT, an initiative to track and increase the number of women-owned advertising agencies.

Former Progressive CMO Jeff Charney launched an invitation-only marketing collective called Mkhstry.

​​On the Move

Dunkin’ chief marketing officer Rafael Acevedo has left his position after a year.

Horizon Media named Joe Koller executive vice president, managing partner.

Cara Capretta joined Prophet as chief people officer. And The Many expanded its people team with three new hires: Courtney Burns joins as executive director of talent and culture; Jill Savage as director of resource management; and Ash Ramirez as DE&I lead.

Former R/GA creative exec Erin Lynch joined Hero Digital as chief creative officer.

Yahoo appointed Alicin Reidy-Williamson as its chief diversity and culture officer, leading the company’s DE&I efforts globally.

Wunderman Thompson tapped Laura Cona as chief growth officer for North America.

Red Tettemer O’Connell + partners has added a new associate partner position and promoted four employees to the role: Adam Leaventon is managing director and head of business affairs; Uri Weingarten is director of digital; Susan Baraczek is director of client services, and Todd Taylor is executive creative director.

FuboTV named Henry Ahn chief business officer, and Assembly welcomed Tara Holmes as vice president of commercial services.

Sarah Dillon joined Engine Shop as executive creative director, and McCann Health New York hired Jorge Munoz as executive creative director.

Performance Art hired Jory Edmunds as chief strategy officer.

Imaginuity named Tony Osterhaus executive director of client partnerships.

Sherpa hired Sam Batstone as client services director, Shiv Sharma as channel growth executive and Eshita Shah as account executive.

Karsten Amlie joined Canela Media as senior vice president, content distribution and general counsel, and David Grossi joined as senior vice president, commercial operations.

Craig McNeil joined Capgemini as its first president of North America, leading growth in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

AKA NYC hired Milky Wolf as chief creative officer in its New York office, and added two new art directors: Kevin Burke and Robert Mathis.

Jeremy Doig was appointed chief technology officer for Disney Streaming.

The Mx Group appointed Tony Riley as CEO.

Brand Buzz

Wendy’s opened up a virtual restaurant in Meta’s Horizon Worlds. AndJose Cuervo is opening a virtual distillery on Decentraland.

Corona signed a sponsorship deal with the MLB to become the “Official Cerveza of Major League Baseball.”

Bad Bunny is becoming an Airbnb Host, opening the doors to his iconic 53-foot matte black semi-truck for an overnight stay following his final tour stop in Miami.

Denny’s is promoting endless breakfast for $6.99 through June 21 to help people deal with rising inflation.

Kraft Mac & Cheese turned its iconic noodle smile upside down for the “Basketbawl Edition” to console fans of the losing team of the NCAA Championship.

For Good

Getty Images + Dove have launched the #ShowUs Grant to shatter stereotypes around women and aging. And Beauty brand Laura Geller has declared April 9 National Mature Women's Day to combat stigmas around aging.

Harris Reed and Klarna are partnering to launch a fashion design competition that champions gender fluidity and sustainability.

Busch Light is asking beer drinkers to “Save a Tree, Pee in a Busch” in April to support tree growth.