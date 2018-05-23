Movers & Shakers: Mother, 72andSunny, DDB and more

Wins & Losses

Mother New York is the new lead creative partner for Virgin Voyages. "We want to work with creative partners who aren’t afraid to challenge the status quo and who are committed to delivering an irresistible experience to our sailors," said Nathan Rosenberg, CMO and SVP of Virgin Voyages.

72andSunny and Infiniti have agreed to part company. It joined the brand’s roster of agencies to help support and stabilize the global piece of Infiniti’s business in 2017. "We leave this relationship with best wishes for the success of the Infiniti brand," said Matt Jarvis, chief executive officer and partner at 72andSunny. "We are excited to be freed up for future opportunities in automotive."

DDB San Francisco, part of Omnicom Group, has been awarded additional responsibilities on Energy Upgrade California, an initiative committed to uniting Californians to reach the state’s energy goals and is supported by the California Public Utilities Commission. The agency’s new assignment will include developing and implementing a communications program to educate and inform Californians on the rollout of the new Residential Rate design program.

John Deere has named EP+Co as its new AOR.

Up & Out

Aaron Kovan has moved to Vayner Media as chief production officer. I came from McCann as EVP head of production m:united / McCann World Group / Craft Studios.

Marketing technology and services company Adaptly has taken on Anne Hoffer has as senior vice president of revenue, a new position based in Chicago.

Joyce Parente is the new SVP of marketing brand partnerships at Whistle Sports.

UM’s latest global financial officer has been announced is Jason Rosenbaum.

Campbell Ewald and Ogilvy & Mather alum Kathleen Donald is the new chief marketing officer at Laser Spine Institute.

Havas Media has welcomed Nathan Woodman as U.S. chief data officer.

Barnes & Noble College, a Barnes & Noble Education company, has hired Jennilyn Marcus as strategy and insights lead -- a new position.

MXM, a part of Accenture Interactive, is taking on Bill Hughes, formerly VP of creative talent at SapientRazorfish, as creative operations director.

Republica has announced the new appointment of Michael DeJesus and Federico Giraldo to creative directors.