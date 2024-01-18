Movers & Shakers: Mojo Supermarket, Blackweek, Dentsu, Absolut and more

In the Pitch Room

Footwear, apparel and accessories brand Johnston & Murphy chose Stagwell’s Wolfgang as its creative AOR.

World Chase Tag named Skip4 as its AOR to sign new brand partners.

Industry News

Marketing executives launched a conference called Blackweek that will focus on diversity and equity in the industry. The conference will be held from October 15 to October 18 in New York. Blackweek’s founders are Joseph Anthony, founder and CEO of Hero Collective and Hero Media; Walter T. Geer III, chief creative officer at VML; Monique Nelson, executive chairman of Uniworld Group; Andre Gray, chief creative officer at Havas’ Annex 88; Adan Romero, chief creative officer at FKA Publicis; Dabo Ché, founder of Ché Creative and Gabrielle Shirdan, founder and CEO of Kitchen Table.

Dentsu tapped Lumen Research for a study on how gaming ads perform compared to other forms of media. The study found that Twitch ads perform above standards on brand recall and attention, but Activision Blizzard’s rewarded mobile ads and Anzu’s in-game ads only outperformed on attention while underperforming on brand recall.

Comms and marketing exec Dan Mazei launched a consultancy called Tangled Roots to help brands of various sizes address their marketing challenges.

Fusion92 moved its HQ to the Merchandise Mart in Chicago.

On the Move

Havas appointed David Shulman as CEO of its global customer experience network.

Branding agency Elmwood named Daniel Binns as its global CEO.

Sussman appointed Cathy Shaffner as president in North America.

Extreme Networks hired Monica Kumar as EVP and CMO.

Brand-building platform ZenBusiness tapped Zachary Rippstein as CMO.

Stagwell’s Minneapolis-based creative agency Yamamoto hired Michael Stelmaszek as chief creative officer.

Good-Loop seated Peter Land as a non-executive advisor and board member Will Luttrell as interim CTO as Daniel Winterstein, cofounder and CTO, departs the company. It also named Julia Hitchman as chief operating officer and Ryan Cochrane as chief strategy officer.

Razorfish hired Matt Lefever as chief operating officer and promoted Sisi Zhang to chief data and analytics officer.

Assembly tapped Paul Keeble as global CFO.

CTV ad platform Blockboard named Carlos Restrepo as chief revenue officer.

Governance risk and compliance software company LogicGate brought on Jen Renna as chief customer officer.

Creative and production studio TigerLily promoted Varick Rosete to chief design officer and principal.

MullenLowe hired Jinny Davoudi as head of brand and communications.

Havas Media Network handed Jamie Seltzer an expanded remit as global EVP of its customer data practice CSA and media experience analytics.

Atlanta-based consultant Setup appointed Rhonda Beckmann as SVP of growth.

Creative and media agency Partners + Napier hired Krystal Garvin as director of new business and Nathan King as global group account director.

Billion Dollar Boy brought on Emily Brown as senior manager of strategy.

Brand Buzz

Mojo Supermarket put the couch that Jeremy Allen White crashes on in his notorious Calvin Klein ad on Facebook Marketplace. Apparently, it’s the real thing and it’s free.

Running lifestyle brand Saucony launched the Marathumb challenge pushing participants to run further than they scroll, which is 78 miles every year on average. Challengers have six weeks to run more than 78 miles, starting on January 22. They can participate by downloading the Marathumb app for a chance to win branded merchandise.

Absolut put vodka cranberry cocktails in a can, which are now available in the U.S. in four flavors including a classic Vodka Cranberry, Vodka Cran-Grape, Vodka Cran-Pineapple and Vodka Cran-Raspberry.