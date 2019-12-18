Movers & Shakers: Mindshare, Hush and more

Wins & Losses

Global digital marketing partner, Jellyfish, has acquired the creative agency, Social Life.

Independent agency Barkley has been named lead agency for fine-dining Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão.

Up & Out

McCann Worldgroup has announced that Devika Bulchandani has been promoted to President of McCann North America. She has been President of McCann New York and retains that office leadership role while broadening her responsibilities across the U.S. and Canada.

Mindshare, the global media agency network that is part of WPP, announced the appointment of Will Graves as chief financial officer for North America.

TLGG Consulting, the consulting arm of digital business group TLGG announced today that a new CEO will be joining the consultancy, Stefanie Lüdecke. She assumes her role January 2, 2020 and will be based in the Berlin office. This follows the exit of two of the founders, Fränzi Kühne and Boontham Temaismithi.

HUSH is strengthening its roster by bringing on entrepreneur, educator, and award-winning talent Nicole Messier as a lead creative technologist.

Independent creative agency YARD NYC today announces the appointment of three new hires: Teng Phour as style director, Emily Green as executive producer and Tenille Teague as head of production.

Full-service advertising and media agency, Walrus, has appointed Ryan Gordon as head of media.