Movers and Shakers: Mindshare, FCB, Alkemy X and more

Wins & Losses

Chocolate giant Ferrero has hired Mindshare for global media.

Biofreeze appoints Droga5 as creative and media AOR.

Up & Out

FCB has United its North American Offices into one, leading to key leadership changes. Tyler Turnbull has been named North American CEO while Kelly Graves has been promoted to Chicago President as Chicago CEO Michael Fassnacht announces departure by year-end. Additionally, Chicago CFO Mark Jungwirth has been promoted to North American CFO.

Hill Holliday has made a key hire for its growing healthcare practice in Linda Bennett. As managing director, Hill Holliday Health, Bennett will co-lead the business unit with ECD David Leonardi.

Publicis Sapient has announced the appointment of Leah Buley as group vice president, experience research lead.

Justwork has announced the expansion of its leadership team, welcoming Mike Seckler as chief operating officer and Lisa Calvert as chief people officer.

Partners + Napier CEO, founder Sharon Napier is naming 15-year partner and current agency president Courtney Cotrupe her successor as CEO. Meanwhile, Cotrupe has recruited Rob Kottkamp from MullenLowe in Boston to be her creative partner; Kottkamp is assuming the role of Chief Creative Officer.

Alkemy X has hired Lee Tone as Creative Director. Tone will focus on leading and implementing the creative vision for the company’s continually-expanding branded content division.

Ogilvy announced it has appointed Rachel Caggiano as group managing director for its Washington, D.C. office.

SocketLabs, has appointed Keith Hontz as its Chief Executive Officer to lead the next phase of business growth and market expansion. He will take the helm of SocketLabs effective immediately and will work closely with company founder John Alessi, who will remain with the company acting in a strategic advisory capacity.