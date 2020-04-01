Movers & Shakers: The Mill, Kerry Hill, FCB and more

This week's account of wins and losses, lay-offs and hires.

Wins & Losses

 

Stadiumred Group, the growing agency collective, has acquired leading influencer marketing agency Mediakix.

Wunderman Thompson, Glassnote Records, and Salesforce have partnered to launch Sofa Sets - the world’s first data-driven virtual music festival. 

The Knot Worldwide, the parent company of The Knot and WeddingWire, has launched y their Vendor Assistance Program, which includes $10 million of financial assistance and a robust initiative inclusive of educational programming for their community of wedding professionals who have been impacted by COVID-19.

Berlin Cameron is launching a Small Business Communications Hotline where small businesses can ask questions to help them get themselves through these times via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and email. 

Up & Out

 

Kubb&co has appointed Will Rust executive creative director. Rust was previously global director of brand design at Pandora and executive creative director at Ogilvy.

Kerry Hill is being promoted to head of production for all of North America at FCB.

Under Armour has announced the departure of chief product officer Kevin Eskridge later this year. 

TapClicks has hired a new chief financial officer, Kevin Thompson, and vice president of people success, Marielle Smith

Publicis Health is appointing its first-ever chief patient officer. The new role will be filled by Susan Manber.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. today announced the appointment of Jacob Frenkel, Ph.D., as chairman of the board of directors. 

Syl Saller is retiring from her role as chief marketing officer at Diageo, where she has worked since 1999.

The Mill has hired Bradon Webb and promoted Adam Carroll to the roles of creative directors. 

