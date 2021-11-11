Movers & Shakers: Meta, Old Navy, Bacardi, Tim Hortons and more

In the Pitch Room

Wieden + Kennedy dropped out of KFC’s creative pitch, parting ways with the brand after seven years together.

Modelo selected WPP’s Grey as its agency of record.

Summit Hill Foods, an ingredient supplier company, named Curiosity its media agency of record.

HearingLife chose Via as its agency of record.

IFit, the maker of interactive fitness equipment brands like NordicTrack, Proform, Weider and Freemotion, awarded OMD its U.S. media business.

MetroNet appointed The Richards Group as its agency of record.

Agency News

Havas NY is the first major network agency to become a certified B Corp.

Doner launched a talent hub in Chicago led by EVP, executive creative director, Julio Desir.

Famecast Media, an audience monetization platform, and HipHopTV are partnering to empower artists to take control of their audiences, data and monetization with their own fan channels and apps.

Jabmo opened a sales and customer success office in Austin, Texas.

Assembly, a new post-production studio, expanded globally with new talent across color grading, VFX and editorial.

Medium acquired Projector, a multimedia and graphic design platform.

Inklout, an agency specializing in creator economy brands, launched.

Bounteous, a digital transformation agency, acquired Hathway, a digital growth agency for restaurant and convenience store brands.

Worldwide Partners added eight agencies to its network: Consciously, Mach Media, Pluto, We The People, Lippe Taylor, Twelvenote and HCB Health.

Meta and Yellowhead, an Israel-based digital marketing company, launched the “Meta Startup Hub,” which supports startups and businesses at the beginning of their journeys.

On the Move

Burger King’s North America CMO Ellie Doty resigned.

QDOBA promoted Karin Silk to chief marketing officer.

Bed Bath & Beyond named Rafeh Masood its first chief customer officer.

Monica Tailor was promoted to SVP, global director of McCann Live, the network’s global social practice.

Dentsu tapped Kai Weidie as its first SVP of diversity, equity and inclusion for Dentsu's media operations in the Americas.

Jack Morton appointed its first global head of strategy, Martyn Clarkson.

Proptech company Sentral hired Lisa Yeh as senior vice president of asset management and finance; Lisa Tully-Lavian as senior vice president of marketing; Matt Darling as vice president of technology and engineering; Michael Williams as vice president of development and Louise Parsons-Davey as vice president of revenue, distribution and sales.

Tech company true[X] appointed Christa Carone as president and Laurel Rossi as chief marketing officer.

Deloitte Digital hired Lauren Lavalle as head of client engagement and Brooks Day as managing director and studios leader for the west coast.

Dan Jaffe is retiring from the Association of National Advertisers’ government relations operations.

Collab appointed Carolyn Steinmetz as chief financial officer.

Dagger appointed Lance Krall to VP, group creative director.

Essence selected Anthony Reeves as president, global client partner.

Rightpoint tapped Ronald Shamah to succeed co-founder and CEO Ross Freedman as CEO, effective immediately.

Meet the People appointed Andrew Roth as global head of business strategy and Craig Ellis as president, North America

REI’s group creative director Mishy Cash joined DNA as creative director, and Listen appointed Connor Moore as executive creative director.

Brand Buzz

McDonald’s latest “Famous Orders” meal features Mariah Carey, who will launch a “Mariah Menu” with daily deals for the holiday season, starting on December 13.

Old Navy started Santa BOOTcamp, a virtual training course that invites anyone that wants to play the role of Santa Claus this year for their family, community or professionally, to sign up.

WW (formerly Weight Watchers) launched the customizable WW Personal Points Program.

Meta (formerly Facebook) is planning to open brick and mortar stores to introduce consumers to virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) products.

Nick Jonas’ Villa One Tequila opened a contest for fans to win a trip to Mexico and a virtual Villa One happy hour with Jonas and Villa One Tequila cofounder John Varvatos. Fans can enter by sharing a #LifeAsItShouldBe moment, like reconnecting with a loved one or taking a vacation, on TheVillaOneExperience.com and following @villaone and @oneandonlypalmilla on Instagram. Entries are accepted until November 18. The winner will be announced in January.

Orbit released “Smooshing Sweaters,” a gum-dispensing, peppermint-scented sweater.

Gucci and X-Box could be working on a luxury gaming collaboration.

Justin Bieber teamed up with donut and coffee chain Tim Hortons to release Timbiebs Timbits, a new line of donut holes.

For Good

Bacardi is cutting plastic in its gift packs by 50%.

Pepsi Stronger Together announced a multi-year partnership with the Women’s National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) to support causes important to players. Pepsi has pledged $50,000 to Girls on the Run LA, in collaboration with LA Sparks All Star Nneka Ogwumike.

Evolve Activation, an experiential marketing firm, partnered with FLYTE to give students in underserved communities travel experiences.