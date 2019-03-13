Movers & Shakers: MediaLink, BBDO NY, Carat and more

Wins & Losses

After significant research and stakeholder collaboration, Major League Lacrosse (MLL) has unveiled a player-focused new branding. The new logo reflects the youthful, intense, and bold nature of the game. The creative process was led by Troika/Mission Group (TMG).

Up & Out

MediaLink expands executive search practice with two senior hires: Bucky Keady and Suzanne Kelly as senior vice president, executive search and vice president, executive search, respectively. Both will be based in New York and will report to Trish Shortell, managing director, executive search, who joined MediaLink in 2018.

BBDO New York hires Vishal (Vish) Dheiman agency as head of tactical innovation.

Team One, Publicis Groupe's agency for premium brands, takes on advertising veteran Kirsten Rutherford as executive creative director on Expedia.

Louisa Wong is Carat USA’s new chief operating officer. The shop also hires Diane Harrison as SVP human resources.

Director Richard Krause joins Lucky 21.

The&Partnership taps Droga5 vet Justin Ruben as new ECD.

Wunderman Thompson appoints Maree Prendergast as global chief talent officer.

Colle McVoy appoints Tracy Richards creative operations director.

Edwin Wong leave Buzzfeed for the role of SVP, Media Insights & Innovation at Vox Media.

CM Group expands executive bench with appointment of CFO, CTO.

Chris Apostle appoints chief media officer of iCrossing.