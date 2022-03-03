Movers & Shakers: Mediahub, Magna, Visa, Blue Moon and more

In the Pitch Room

Post Consumer Brands picked Mediahub as its media AOR.

Milwaukee-based independent agency Hanson Dodge was named AOR for vitamin and supplements manufacturer NOW.

Dallas-based ad agency Johnson & Sekin is the AOR for Tucker Powersports.

Agency News

Magna has announced it will host its second annual Equity Upfront on April 5 to 7, 2022, both in-person and virtually.

TBWA NY’s Dotun Bello and The One Club launched a free creative bootcamp in Lagos, Nigeria, where global ad pros volunteer to help creative professionals develop their careers.

Multicultural agency My Code has launched W Code, focused on marketing to female audiences.

Performance agency GoodwayGroup acquired Tuff to expand its growth marketing services.

French digital production agency Master the Monster has launched in the United States.

Dept has launched a practice dedicated to the metaverse.

​​On the Move

Visa named BlackRock CMO Frank Cooper III its new chief marketing officer.

MiQ said Co-founder Gurman Hundal will step into the new role of global executive chairman, and Sean Reardon has been named global CEO, while retaining his role as US CEO.

Creative agency Elephant appointed Chris May as first chief creative officer.

Tampa-based agency PPK has promoted Garrett Garcia to president, the first non-founder to assume the role.

Stagwell appointed Peter McElligott as general counsel.

Digital marketing agency Croud tapped Rachelle Hansen as VP of client leadership and Gabriela Carlos as media measurement director, both new roles in the U.S.

The Maverick Group hired Nick Addecot, to lead its sports and entertainment division.

Co:collective has promoted Jamie Hall to managing director of the business and brand practice.

Truth Collective hired Karima Miller as director of people and purpose.

Group Black brought on Kerel Cooper as president of advertising and Laura Summers as chief sales officer.

Happy Finish promoted Jerome Botbol to the new role of head of immersive and hired Lyndon Greenlees as director of strategic partnerships.

Independent agency BLAC(Building Leaders and Creators), a national internship and DE&I organization, has named Nicolet Gatewood as its first executive director and full-time employee.

Vizio promoted Mike O’Donnell to chief revenue and strategic growth officer.

Brand Buzz

Blue Moon is releasing a new Tropical Wheat flavor for its LightSky line.

Kind is asking people to eat fresh, whole foods instead of Kind bars.

LinkedIn acquired Israeli analytics company Oribi and will open an office in Tel Aviv.

Klarna has partnered with Brookfield Properties to bring its flexible payment options to more than 150 locations.

Land Rover has teamed up with Virgin Galactic for a sweepstakes to send a Land Rover vehicle owner to space.

Following its acquisition of TrueX, Gimbal has rebranded to Infillion.

For Good

Deutsch LA launched Blackness in Full Bloom, a free, four-week brand building program to assist and amplify Black-owned businesses in LA.

American Express Shop Small and Resy are running a national reservation drive to get millions of diners to spend at independent restaurants. In March, each millionth reservation made on Resy will unlock financial support for restaurant relief starting with a $500,000 donation to Southern Smoke, a crisis relief organization based in Houston that supports the food and beverage industry. The subsequent millionth reservations will unlock rounds of restaurant buyouts in cities around the country.

Instacart Ads Initiative has made a $1 million commitment to amplify emerging women-owned CPG brands.

For colorectal cancer awareness month, Cottonelle is donating more than $900,000 to BLKHLTH to provide programing, educational resources and free screening tests to Black Americans and underserved communities.