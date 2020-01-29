Movers & Shakers: The Media Kitchen, Swift, Miniclip and more

Wins & Losses

62ABOVE, formerly known as i.d.e.a., announces its debut as an independent agency with a growing client roster and new president. 62ABOVE is based in San Diego.

Carlsberg has picked Fold7 as its global creative partner for Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc beer after a competitive pitch.

Modifly, the San Diego agency that socializes brands through software and story, has been selected by The One Club for Creativity to handle paid social for its One Show and ADC Annual Awards.

Dentsu Aegis Network has announced the acquisition of Digital Pi, a leading digital marketing agency focused on marketing automation consulting services in the business-to-business (B2B) sector.

Up & Out

Nomad Editing Company is strengthening its roster by bringing on multi-faceted editor Dan Maloney known best for his work cutting wry, eclectic comedy spots as well as content that holds an emotional component.

The Media Kitchen, a division of the Forsman & Bodenfors global collective and part of the MDC partners holding company, today announced that Laura Springer will serve as the agency’s new chief of staff.

After 18 years as CEO of Miniclip, Rob Small is moving into a new role as president on Miniclip’s Board. He is being succeeded by Jurgen Post, former European president of International Partnerships at Tencent and COO at SEGA Europe, to lead Miniclip into its next growth phase.

NYC-based indie film and content studio Bindery announced today the promotion of Carter Collins to partner, executive producer.

Dana Stalker has been appointed as creative director at Swift.

Solve has expanded its leadership team by adding Lisa K. Johnson as director of production.

Scott Berwitz has left IPG Mediabrands to join McCann Worldgroup as SVP, global director of marketing communications.

Global marketing agency holding company Stadiumred Group announces that it has appointed Michael Abitebol as group chief operating officer (COO).