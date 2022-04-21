Movers & Shakers: McKinney, IPG, Initiative, Papa John’s and more

In the Pitch Room

Shoe Show named McKinney as its first agency of record.

Wavemaker was appointed as media agency of record by SeatGeek.

Wieden+Kennedy was named agency of record for Boss Beauties, an NFT company.

Agency News

IPG acquired a stake in The Famous Group, a company that creates mixed and augmented reality experiences for live events.

​On the Move

Global CEO Amy Armstrong has left Initiative for a role at Amazon ads.

Cryptocurrency platform Kraken named Mayur Gupta its first chief marketing officer.

EA hired Emily Russel as SVP of brand, communications and impact.

Tombras hired Wieden+Kennedy vet Maggie Jennings as its first chief growth officer.

Isaac Mizrahi was promoted to CEO of Alma as founder Luis Miguel Messianu takes on a new role at DDB as global chief creative officer for McDonald’s.

Crossmedia tapped Kristen Metzger as chief people officer.

Gaming agency OS Studios hired Eric Fischman as head of creative.

Deloitte Digital promoted Milton Correa and Jones Krahl to co-US heads of creative, brand and advertising, a new role at the company..

Republica Havas announced that Saif Ishoof has joined as innovator in residence, a new consultative position.

Above+Beyond brought on Ash Prentice and Tim van der Mee as senior creatives.

January Digital promoted Sarah Engel to president.

Material named Bill Kanarick CEO and Anil Arora chief financial officer.

Acadia hired Rishi Ramano as chief financial officer.

IPG Health’s SOLVE(D) added Andrea Hartman as EVP media strategy and activation.

Matthew Zogby was named chief data officer and Christopher Lang was named head of data science at Imre.

Chemistry hired Renee Williams Royal VP, head of production.

Digital marketing consultancy XenoPsi added Paul Nelson, former EVP and managing director at Arnold Worldwide, has joined the company as managing director of its marketing and advertising division.

Brand Buzz

Papa John’s signed Shaquille O'Neal as a spokesperson for three more years.

Grubhub is welcoming thousands of gamers to Houston for the League Championship Series, one of the first major in-person gaming conferences to return.

For Good

​​Budweiser launched The Energy Collective, an initiative that aims to power stadiums, bars and venues around the world with renewable electricity.

Carter’s launched its ESG commitment, Raise the Future, which includes using sustainable and recycled materials in clothing. The brand has committed to using 100% sustainable cotton and polyester fibers by 2030, more sustainable packaging and more efficient use of water for manufacturing.