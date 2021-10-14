Movers & Shakers: McDonald’s, Target, Lowe’s, DoorDash and more

Agency News

The Shipyard merged with independent agency Mering and will retain The Shipyard name. The agency appointed Dave Mering to vice chairman, Lori Bartle to chief marketing officer, Tammy Haughey to VP account management, John Mergen to chief media officer, Liz Ross to VP production and Casey Soulies to VP digital media.

Storyblocks launched a new stock media collection curated by Indigenous artists and filmmakers across the U.S. and Canada.

IBM renamed its global business services unit to IBM Consulting.

On the Move

R/GA tapped Smruti Shah as its executive strategy director, leading the brand design and consulting practice out of the agency’s New York office.

Wellness company Dosist promoted chief marketing officer Anne-Marie Dacyshyn to president and chief marketing officer.

Merkle named Michael Komasinski global CEO,succeeding Craig Dempster, who announced his retirement after 15 years with the agency.

Grey hired BBDO vet Peter Alsante as executive creative director.

MediaCom tapped Justin White as global client president.

Digital agency Dept tapped Amanda Schmidt to chief people officer and Missy Foristall to chief operating officer of its global leadership team; Ashley Streb as chief client officer for the Americas; Alisa Kuno as CFO and chief operations officer for the Americas; and Jesse Streb as global SVP of technology and engineering.

Vox Media tapped Greg Barber as VP of product, consumer revenue, and Zahra Ladak as VP of product, platform.

VMLY&R promoted Jennifer Kohl to U.S head of media and hired Chrissie Mealy as managing director, paid media.

JDO appointed Kate Wierman as client director and Ben Ridley as design director in New York.

Global creative collective Thinkingbox tapped David Palmer as creative director and Jessica Luch as associate creative director in its Salt Lake City and Vancouver offices, respectively.

TVSquared hired Debbie Wogan as chief revenue officer and Jessica Hindlian as senior vice president of identity and partnerships.

Adsmovil, a Hispanic mobile ad network, selected Maria Twena aschief marketing officer.

DAVID Miami appointed Alejandro Juli as group creative director.

Stink Studios hired five new executives: Najla Barance as head of people; Greg Benedetto as executive producer; Keith Jamerson as head of production; Ely Kim as group creative director; Alexis de Seve as director of client services; and Serene Wong as creative director.

IRL (In Real Life), a group messaging social network, named Gabi Loeb as chief financial officer; Rey Allie as head of trust and safety; Natalie Stone as head of experiences; Paul Pattishall as head of research; and Lauren Ipsen as head of talent.

Digital agency Response Media selected Candice Lunn as client strategy manager and Trevor Collins as senior campaign manager.

Digital marketing firm Version2 appointed Roy Massey to vice president, head of media activation.

Brand Buzz

Vans’ slip-on shoe sales grew 7,000% following the release of Netflix’s hit show Squid Game.

Best Buy acquired health tech company Current Health.

Campbell’s partnered with Universal Music Group to release specially marked soup cans that unlock reimagined classic songs performed by recording artists, paired with their favorite brand recipe.

Afterpay partnered with checkout company Bonsai to connect merchants and potential customers.

Lowe’s unveiled One Roof Media Network, a retail media network..

And DoorDash launched a suite of advertising solutions and offerings on its app .

Chili’s launched its first college ambassador program.

Heinz released a limited-edition Tomato Blood Ketchup and opened its first Hallowen store in Los Angeles.

Pizza Hut and TikTok created the first-ever TikTok #ForYouPizza challenge, awarding over $10,000 in free pizza. And Frank’s RedHot partnered with supermodel Coco Rocha for the first-ever TikTok hand modeling contest. The winner will receive an all-expense paid trip to New York.

Hotels.com is looking for its first “Bath Boss” to go to three luxury hotels in New York City. The winner will receive a $5,000 “salary,” $1,000 travel stipend and bath accessories. Interested applicants can apply at Hotels.com/BathBoss by October 15.

Brusheez released new toothbrush characters including Shadow the Shark, Luna the Llama and Pepper the Dino.

Mastercard introduced two new fragrances in the brand’s iconic red and yellow colors.

For good

McDonald’s gave away free meals to educators nationwide.

Target is making a $100 million investment into Black businesses.

WINFertility partnered with the Military Family Building Coalition to provide complimentary fertility benefit management services for female naval aviators and naval aviation personnel.

CafeMedia launched its second annual accelerator program Remarkable Voices to empower BIPOC content creators to expand and monetize their digital businesses.