Movers & Shakers: McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Starbucks, Zillow and more

In the Pitch Room

Peace Corps tapped Crosby Marketing Communications to provide brand strategy and integrated marketing services under a five-year contract.

Hummus brand Sabra selected The Martin Agency to grow its creative profile.

JBL, an audio equipment manufacturer, named Doner as its lead U.S. creative agency.

North Carolina Education Lottery selected Cactus as its agency of record.

Agency News

Global Influencer marketing agency Komodo expanded into the U.S. with a new office in Los Angeles.

Orci celebrated its 35th anniversary with a virtual Día de los Muertos altar for clients and staff to upload pictures of deceased loved ones.

Global advertising group Meet the People signed a three-year deal with Adomni, a programmatic advertising platform.

On the Move

Pia Chaozon Barlow was promoted to EVP, originals marketing at HBO Max.

KFC tapped former Nintendo exec Nick Chavez as chief marketing officer.

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) selected Libby Morgan as SVP, chief strategy officer and Sheila Buckley as executive in residence.

Havas Media Group promoted Meghan Grant to president of U.S. media and chief client experience officer in North America.

Ridley Scott Creative Group named Luke Ricci president of RSA Films U.S.

DDB Chicago selected Sandra Alfaro as head of business leadership.

Elliott Peterson was named chief technology officer at Harte Hanks.

Thinkingbox’s AntiSocial Solutions company appointed Jennifer Chiang as it’s first ever influencer director.

McKinney, a media and tech company, hired Catrina Dos Reis as its first director of recruiting.

E-commerce service provider Cart.com appointed Kate Gunning as head of marketing.

The Mill, a technicolor creative studio, hired four new directors: Michael Jurkovac

Shaun Leong-William and directing duo Left Shoe Lost.

Foundation solutions company Groundworks tapped Matt Gaither as vice president of growth marketing.

Material, a consumer intelligence and customer experience consultancy, selected Bill Kanarick as the company’s president.

Omelet hired 72andSunny vet Zey Taslica as head of production.

The Bliss Group hired Bill Smith as senior vice president to lead the company’s newly formed media team.

The Story Lab, Dentsu’s in-house production company, hired Geneva Wasserman as its first EVP, head of scripted development & production.

Independent agency Two by Four named Ted Klauber as VP, director of strategy in its San Francisco office.

Valeria Carrasco joined The Door, an integrated marketing and media relations agency, as managing director of integrated marketing.

Fyllo added three new hires to its executive team: Robert Hucik as executive vice president of engineering, Dawn Hartman as vice president of sales and regulatory databases and Rachel De La Montanya as regional vice president of media for the West.

Fintech company Capitolis named Alicia Tillman asglobal chief marketing officer.

Brand Buzz

McDonald’s put the McRib back on its menu for a limited time. The fast-food chain also partnered with esports organization Faze Clan to kick off Friendsgaming, a livestream event on November 20. Members of the Faze Clan will stream games live from their living room, give away exclusive prizes and eat McDonald’s crispy chicken sandwiches.

Zillow is shutting down its house flipping unit.

Coca-Cola is buying sports drink maker BodyArmor for $5.6 billion.

Peloton is offering in-flight meditation classes on board Delta Air Lines.

Starbucks’ holiday cups will include customizable gift tags.

Lifewtr and rapper Doja Cat launched a contest for fans to win VIP access to her 2022 tour, apparel from her album Planet Her and autographed CDs. Fans can enter by using the Planet Her augmented reality filter on Doja Cat and Lifewtr’s profile pages, using the hashtag #GetIntoMyDrip. On November 4, Doja Cat and Lifewtr launched a two-way, augmented reality-enabled mural at a secret location in Los Angeles. Visitors who find the mural can win Doja Cat’s limited-edition Lifewtr bottled water series, featuring three Planet Her-inspired bottles.

Travel platform Lonely Planet and Healthline Media launched a dedicated Health Hub for travelers featuring COVID-19 travel information, expert recommendations, virtual live events and more.

Fandom launched Fandom Interactive, a new customizable video offering featuring Fandomized Trailers, which includes clickable graphics on movie and TV show trailers, and interactive guides and maps.

Tropicana introduced a limited-edition, mint-flavored Tropicana Toothpaste that doesn’t ruin the taste of your orange juice.

Amazon's Prime Video launched a pop-up experience at Bryant Park in New York City, including a branded takeover of The Alcove Bar.

For Good

Subaru is expanding its reforestation program with the National Forest Foundation to plant an additional 500,000 trees in Idaho, Oregon and Washington, for a total of 1 million trees planted.

Starting November 30, iRobot will donate one Root coding robot and training session to the nonprofit The Clubhouse Network for every 15 hours customers run their Roomba.

MTN Dew is awarding $200,000 (40 $5,000 grants) to local outdoors organizations across the U.S.