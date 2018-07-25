Movers & Shakers: McCann, Wunderman, OKRP and more

Wins & Losses

OKRP is expanding its creative department with the addition of nine new employees including two creative directors, four ACD's, a senior AD, a digital visual designer and a designer. Joining the agency as CDs are Carolyn Bergen and Michelle Litos who will partner on the Big Lots account. Five-year creative partners Danae Belanger and Madison Jackson are coming on board as ACD's after working together at McGarryBowen and DDB, where they worked on such brands as Skittles, McDonalds, State Farm, Kohler and Olive Garden. Award winning visual designer Miku Kinnear is the new ACD Digital and Joe Wangler is ACD. Andrea Knowles joins as a senior art director, Noel Margonza, is joining as a digital visual designer and Will Carter joins as a designer.

Up & Out



Zippo Manufacturing Company appoints Richard Finlow to the new position of senior vice president of global sales and marketing.

Mercury promotes Bernadette Abasta to executive vice president, up from senior vice president of media, a position she has held for the last two years. The agency also hires Dan McGillick as senior vice president of TV buying.

Wunderman appoints Michael Murray as president and chief product officer of Wunderman Data Products.

Pieter de Zwart, ad tech veteran, founder of Prebid.org and Rubicon Project alumnus, joins Eyeota as chief technology officer.

Clyde McKendrick, former chief strategy officer of Omnicom-owned consultancy sparks & honey, joins the independent behavioral insights practice Canvas8 as US managing partner and global chief innovation officer.

Kiran Smith is the new chief executive officer for Arnold.

McCann promotes Daniel Rodriguez to executive creative director, and Lauren McCrindle and Erin Wendel to group creative directors.

Edelman names agency and media veteran Rachel Winer president of its Chicago office.