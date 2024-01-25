Movers & Shakers: Max, Oreo, Instrument, VML and more

In the Pitch Room

Automaker TRG split from Stellantis and consolidated its creative work among its remaining agencies, including Highdive and Doner, AdAge reported.

WPP expanded its business with Telefónica across Latin America and created a new integrated model called the Blue Spark Partnership which includes creative and strategy, led by VML.

California Olive Ranch named Argonaut as its creative AOR.

The Giant Company selected indie ad agency Allen & Gerritsen as its AOR.

Industry News

Ami Gan, former CEO of OnlyFans, launched marketing advisory Hoxton Projects.

VML released its trend report “The Future 100: 2024,” which lays out 100 trends expected to shape consumer spending this year.

Los Angeles-based creative studio Roger launched digital division LoudnClear, which specializes in social media and content creation across entertainment, gaming, sports and music.

GameSquare launched a metaverse world-building division called Moonlight Studios.

On the Move

Stagewell’s Instrument promoted Laurel Burton to CEO; Leon Anderson to president; JD Hooge to creative chair; Nishat Akhtar to chief creative officer; Tessa Baston to chief people officer and Stephanie Lanning to SVP of growth.

FCB Brazil poached Paulo Fogaca, former U.S. CEO of Dentsu Creative, as CEO.

Digital marketing firm Incubeta US appointed Alex Langshur as CEO.

Mint named Lorenzo Larini CEO to drive its expansion into the U.S.

Location-sharing app Life360 brought on Mike Zeman as CMO.

Johannes Leonardo hired Dan Ng as chief strategy officer.

Hemisphere Media Group promoted Jimmy Arteaga Grustein to chief content officer.

Highsnobiety tapped Nichelle Sanders as EVP and North America GM.

Creator company Raptive appointed Mike Scatterday as SVP of creator commerce.

The Out-of-Home Advertising Association of America brought on Olivia Oshry as VP of marketing.

Nissan United U.S., Omnicom’s multi-agency team that handles U.S. marketing and comms for the brand, appointed Barney Goldberg and Mike Blanch as co-executive creative directors.

For Good

The Milk Processor Education Program sponsored the first U.S. marathon for women, which will take place in Savannah, Georgia, in November as part of its 26.2 initiative to support female runners.

Brand Buzz

Google plastered out-of-home ads for the Pixel 8 in New York in green graffiti to promote the phone’s new mint-green color.

HBO’s Max partnered with Menotti’s Coffee Stop to bring fans to two pop-up “Latte Larry’s” in the Los Angeles area as part of a promotion for the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, which premieres on Sunday, February 4. The coffee shop will give out free coffee, overly dry scones, a signature blend of coffee beans along with shirts and mugs.

Oreo released galaxy-inspired cookies and partnered with spaceflight experience company Space Perspective to bring one person in the U.S. to the edge of space. The winner will take a six-hour journey in a capsule propelled by a space balloon so they can dunk their cookie among the stars.