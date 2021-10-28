Movers & Shakers: Mastercard, Miller Lite, Walmart, Pizza Hut and more

In the Pitch Room

Friendly’s Restaurants selected Erich & Kallman as its agency of record for creative and media.

Intersection, an out of home media and tech company, won a three-year contract with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Rite Aid named performance branding agency Within as its digital agency of record.

Ferrara selected OKRP as its advertising agency of record for its Nerds brand.

Agency News

Goodby Silverstein & Partners launched The Academy at GS&P, a tuition-free, in-house advertising school led by Dan Balser, former program director at The Creative Circus in Atlanta and Zach Canfield, director of talent at GS&P.

Venables Bell + Partners is celebrating its 20th anniversary by offering to be one San Francisco-based small business’s agency of record for $20.

6teen30 Digital, Inc. acquired Baltimore-based agency TripleDouble Digital.

Quirk Creative launched Quirk-Key, an internship program for aspiring advertising and commercial production professionals to gain exposure to commercial productions.

On the Move

Pinterest appointed YouTube vet Malik Ducard as its first chief content officer. And

VidMob hired former Facebook and Pinterest exec Scott Hannan as SVP of corporate development and partnerships.

Chris Beresford-Hill was named president of advertising for Ogilvy North America.

Saatchi & Saatchi New York named chief creative officer Daniel Lobatón and chief strategy officer Raig Adolfo as co-presidents of the agency.

Team Rubicon selected Jon Lum as its first chief strategy officer.

Global creative agency Cubocx named André Matarazzo as partner and executive creative director.

McCann Health New York promoted Stephanie Berman to chief creative officer.

SoPost, an online sampling platform, tapped beauty industry vet Christopher Cormie as general manager, North America and VP of sales.

Convicts hired Ivan Salazar C as creative director, Sandie Cheng as head of social and Dylan Roley as account director.

Pactera Edge selected Vasudevan Sundarababu as senior vice president, head of digital engineering.

Creative consultancy Lippincott named Kevin Grady senior partner, design for its West Coast offices.

Doner Partners Network tapped Ben Grossman as chief strategy officer, partner agencies.

VaynerMedia announced four new hires in its New York office: Bruce Andreini as SVP, director of integrated production, Kim Baskinger and Tom Christmann as executive creative directors and David Pilgrim as group creative director.

Dianna Feng joined One Minute to Midnight’s New York office as a senior research manager.

Mirriad, hired Martin Moor as vice president and head of music and brand partnerships and James Goodhall as head of music sales EMEA.

Hall & Partners, a market research agency, appointed Dr. Timothy Wragg as chief executive officer.

TripleLift named Keith Kazerman as SVP, revenue.

Liquid+Arcade promoted Rachel Newsom and Nate Reim to media directors.

Ludwig+, a brand transformation and business acceleration company, hired Doner’s former executive creative director Michael Stelmaszek as the firm’s first chief creative officer.

Party Land tapped Matt Rogers and Natalia Fredericks as creative directors.

The Ad Council added 18 new members to its board of directors: Melanie Boulden, Fiona Carter, Brandon Cooke, Kyle Dropp, Carolyn Everson, Michelle Froah, Jennifer Gottlieb, Alyson Griffin, Carla Hassan, Charisse Hughes, Peter Jung, Jill Kramer, Marne Levine, Kirk McDonald, Sarah Personette, Dan Robbins, Kern Schireson and Donna Speciale.

Imane "Pokimane” Anys was named co-founder and chief creative officer of talent management and brand consulting firm RTS.

Brand Buzz

Fintech company Klarna acquired online trip planner Inspirock.

On October 30, Pizza Hut is offering customers a large Original Stuffed Crust pizza with any one topping for $12.99 and a free 30-day trial of Shudder, a horror movie subscription service, with use of the code “STUFFEDCRUST.”

Walmart gave $9.95 back to new customers who signed up for Walmart+ on October 25 in response to Whole Foods charging a $9.95 delivery fee on top of Amazon Prime’s subscription fee.

Wrangler launched a global capsule apparel collection in collaboration with the animated comedy series, Rick and Morty.

VistaPrint launched Vista, its new parent brand encompassing VistaPrint, 99designs by Vista, Vista x Wix and the company’s most recent acquisition, Crello.

Cameo acquired marketing and merchandising platform Represent.

For good

Mastercard released the Touch Card, a new accessible card with a system of notches on the side to help blind and visually impaired consumers find the.right card.

Miller Lite partnered with historian Dr. Eric Cervini for the release of the book “Beers and Queer History,” a brief history detailing the role bars and beer played in the LGBTQ+ community. The book, which will be released in 2022, is available for preorder at shop.millerlite.com. One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit Equality Federation, an organization supporting state-based LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations in the U.S.

Stacy’s Pita Chips spotlighted female-founded businesses from Stacy’s FoundedByHer.org business directory with the FoundedByHer Shoppable Window in New York City. Through October 29, visitors can scan the QR code in the windows to learn more about the women behind the featured products.