Movers & Shakers: Manifest, Dell Blue, FIG and more

by Michael Heusner Added 4 hours ago
MOD Worldwide creative director, Mira Crisp
This week's account of wins and losses, lay-offs and hires.

Wins & Losses

Dentsu Aegis Network has acquired Santa Clara, Calif.-based E-Nor. E-Nor will join Dentsu’s marketing analytics consulting arm, Cardinal Path.

Sea Island, a renowned resort destination on the southeastern coast of Georgia, has tapped Chemistry as its creative agency of record, effective immediately.

Up & Out

Global brand experience agency Jack Morton has announced that it has expanded its innovation practice, Genuine X, in North America with the appointment of Scott Varland to senior vice president.

Pierce Global’s Executive Vice President, Mike Kelley, has been promoted to the agency’s managing director.

Allen & Gerritsen (A&G) announced that it has promoted Darshan Sampathu, the leader of the agency’s analytics practice, to the role of executive vice president. Along with this promotion, Sampathu will join A&G’s executive leadership team, reporting directly to agency CEO Andrew Graff. The agency also announced it has promoted Lyndsey Fox to vice president, strategy.

Jack in the Box announced the promotions of three executives: Adrienne Ingoldt to senior vice president, chief brand and experience officer, Jennifer Kennedy to senior vice president, chief product and innovation officer, and Sarah Super to senior vice president, general counsel and chief risk officer.

 MOD Worldwide has hired Mira Crisp as creative director.

