Movers & Shakers: Manifest, Dell Blue, FIG and more

Wins & Losses

FIG has been named agency of record for real estate marketplace Zillow, replacing Deutsch LA.

Mechanica and Playbook Studio help relaunch Eastern Airlines.

Icelandic Glacial overthrows FIJI Water as Golden Globe Awards H2O sponsor.

Up & Out

Content marketing agency Manifest has added David Brown as executive chairman, effective January 1. In this new position, Brown will oversee all aspects of Manifest, with a focus on continuing growth throughout North America.

Dell Blue, the internal creative agency for Dell, has added Jason Uson as senior lead creative editor.

Jenny Buchholz, former head of corporate finance for Knotel, has joined NYC-based Captivate as CFO.

Publicis Communications East is expanding its leadership team with Nicholas Kim joining as chief strategy officer, Lauren DeGeorge as EVP/head of client services, and Cynthia McIntyre as chief growth officer.

Barbarian Group's Matt Smith joins experiential agency HUSH as lead creative technologist.

Creative consultancy Novio has appointed Eric Solomon as CMO in Residence.

Independent brand agency, FINE, has promoted Matt Noe to associate creative director. The former Nelson Cash, associate design director, is taking on this newly created position at the Portland-based firm, having been hired as a design director last year.