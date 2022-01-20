Movers & Shakers: M&Ms, Walmart, Peloton, Duolingo and more

In the Pitch Room

Automotive retailer Pendragon selected the Maverick Group as its full-service integrated agency of record.

Agency News

Publicis Health acquired R&D marketing firm BBK Worldwide.

Stagwell-owned MMI, a boutique full-service agency, and Media Kitchen, a media agency, will consolidate under the name MMI.

​​On the Move

Nick Tran abruptly stepped down as TikTok’s marketing chief. Global chief operating officer Vanessa Pappas will temporarily fill in while the company searches for a replacement.

Walgreens’ chief marketing officer Patrick McLean departed the company after two years.

Red Lobster appointed Patty Trevino to chief marketing officer.

Fetch Rewards Inc., a SoftBank-backed consumer rewards company, tapped David Sommer as its first chief customer officer.

Gorillas hired Luanne Calvert as chief marketing officer.

BBDO Health hired Jon Chapman as its first chief creative officer.

Havas Chicago CCO Myra Nussbaum will take on a dual-role as both president and CCO.

UTA tapped Lindsay Wagner as chief diversity officer.

Colle McVoy hired Gil Muiños as executive creative director and promoted Dustin Black to executive creative director.

Periscope appointed Mike Caguin as chief creative officer.

Reach Agency named Jennine Matthias as SVP of influencer marketing.

Fig promoted Samantha Deevy to partner and hired Leila Seghrouchini Gage as executive director, production, Omid Amidi as executive creative director, Justin Walsh as executive design director, Karin Santiago as group strategy director, Julianna Katrancha as group strategy director and Benton Roman as group executive producer.

62Above named Greg Carson as full partner of the agency.

Daniel Herz,Justin Burnham, Andy Ochiltree and Seth Pyrzynski joined media tech company Subnation.

Mediaplus, a media agency in Europe, tapped Tamara Alesi as chief client officer and Jasmine Presson as chief strategy officer, to lead the agency as it grows into the Americas.

Search-focused creative agency Rise at Seven hired Tasha Amponsah-Antwito as head of SEO.

Anna Kotis was named president of imre Health.

Brand Buzz

Mars Wrigley rebranded its M&Ms characters to be more representative and inclusive.

Walmart has plans to enter the metaverse with its own cryptocurrency and NFT collection.

Peloton is planning to lay off 41% of its sales and marketing teams, according to leaked audio obtained by Business Insider.

Coca-Cola is adding a new flavor to its coffee line, Coca-Cola with Coffee Mocha. Fans can have the chance to taste test the flavor early by entering their home address on the promo site. Deliveries will be made by a fleet of self-driving robots.

Duolingo is offering users named Emily a free month of the company’s premium membership in response to Netflix’s show “Emily in Paris.”

Progressive signed a multi-year deal with Immortals, a Michigan-based gaming and esports organization, for the team to compete as “Immortals Progressive.”

Del Taco is offering a BOGO deal during every Mercury retrograde period this year.

Panda Express released an online arcade game in celebration of Lunar New Year that allows customers to win food deals.

Oscar Mayer launched bologna-inspired face masks.

Silk introduced its latest plant-based product, Extra Creamy Almond Milk, made with three types of almonds.

Klarna teamed up with the Chicago Bulls to launch a multi-year experiential partnership including co-branded in-stadium experiences, shoppable content, exclusive offers, limited edition merchandise and more.

For Good

Mtn Dew announced the 40 recipients of its Mtn Dew Outdoor Grants program, which awards $200,000 to organizations championing the great outdoors across the United States.