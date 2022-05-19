Movers & Shakers: Lyft, Mediahub, Deutsch New York, Lightning Orchard, PeterMayer and more

In the Pitch Room

THC/CBD seltzer brand WYNK selected Mischief as its creative AOR and No Fixed Address Media as its media AOR, as part of an integrated offering.

Lyft awarded Mediahub its U.S. media account. The ridesharing company previously worked with VaynerMedia, who handled its media account on a project basis.

Cincinnati creative agency Curiosity was named social AOR for Stoli’s Agave portfolio, including Villa One, Cenote and Se Busca.

Industry News

Whalar acquired C Talent, a disabled-led talent management and consultancy company that represents Deaf and Disabled talent. With the acquisition, Whalar intends to provide more opportunities for Deaf and Disabled talent within the creator economy.

Creative licensing company Catch & Release launched a creative agency called Creative Lab that builds campaigns for brands using only content that exists on the internet.

Sheryl Daija, former chief strategy officer for the Mobile Marketing Association and general manager at the IAB, has set up a DE&I trade organization. BRIDGE aims to help chief diversity officers connect with key stakeholders across their companies.

Boston-based creative agency Colossus hired Allison Waters Doherty as general manager of design, and as a result it merged with Doherty’s art and design studio A&Co.

S4 Capital struck a deal with Los Angeles-based software and technology consulting firm TheoremOne, which it will merge into MediaMonks.

Seattle-based independent media agency Media+ refreshed its brand with a new logo and website as it looked to “the next stage of growth”. The agency recently converted Providence from a project base client to an AOR client and added Lush and Condor to its portfolio.

Editing house Nomad has opened a new studio in Austin, Texas, as it seeks to develop a creative presence in the Southwest. Nomad’s other sites include New York, Los Angeles, London and Tokyo.

​​On the Move

Samira Ansari moved to Deutsch New York as chief creative officer. Ansari joined from FCB New York where she was executive creative director and responsible for the agency’s AB InBev portfolio.

David Kolbusz joined New York-based Lightning Orchard as chief creative officer, replacing co-founder Jeff Kling. Kolbusz was formerly chief creative officer at Droga5 London.

New Orleans-based marketing agency PeterMayer brought on Matt Kuttan as chief creative officer. Kuttan, who was previously an ECD at ICF Next, has taken over from Desmond LaVelle, who announced his departure from PeterMayer last month.

R/GA hired Han Lin as head of design for New York. Lin will join from a 10-year stint at Grey, most recently as executive design director. The agency also promoted Nadia Saccardo and Tushar Date to become group creative directors for its Los Angeles office.

Mollie Partesotti joined FCB Chicago as chief strategy officer, from a head of strategy role at MullenLowe U.S.

Milwaukee-based independent agency Hanson Dodge added two senior hires: Sara Theis as account director and Mason Widmer as senior media strategist. Theis was most recently an account director at Omnicom’s GMR, while Widmer was senior manager of addressable media at Grapeseed Media.

Johannes Leonardo promoted Elizabeth Hess to a new role as head of agency brand and engagement, reporting to president Bryan Yasko. Hess was previously director of communications.

PPK hired David Smail as creative director, who held the same role at ZLR Ignition.

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment North America appointed Nijha Diggs as SVP. She was senior director of PR at Smile Train.

Investis Digital appointed Myles Peacock as worldwide CEO. The role was previously held by Don Scales, who passed away in 2021. Peacock was formerly CEO of CreativeDrive, a global content creation and production studio network, which was acquired by Accenture Interactive in August 2020.

RQ hired Cynthia Biamon as president and chief operating officer. Biamon most recently served as COO at YouTube channel Donut Media, which was acquired by Recurrent Ventures in November.

Nancy Hill will become CEO of independent agency Marcus Thomas on June 1. She succeeds Jim Nash, who will continue to guide the agency as vice chair of the company’s board. Hill is founder of consultancy Media Sherpas and former CEO of the 4A's.

Carat U.S. promoted Diana Bojaj to become the agency’s first chief media officer. She was previously head of business strategy on the General Motors business.

Brand Buzz

Kia tapped audio production company DaHouse and Innocean Berlin to create a synthesizer invented out of pink noise, a sound frequency that supposedly soothes humans. The companies used sounds from nature such as beach waves, rainfall and input them into a synthesizer to create the sonic logo, which will feature in its new vehicles for 2022.

Lay’s is bringing back its original Flamin Hot formula, after fans fought back against a change in recipe last year.