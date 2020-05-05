Movers & Shakers: L'Oreal, 72andSunny, Red Havas and more

Wins, Losses & Other Brand/Agency News

L’Oreal Paris, in partnership with McCann, launched "Because Self-Care is Self-Worth" last week, the first hair color TV commercial created at home on a smartphone amid the coronavirus crisis. The spot was even directed by and starred L’Oréal Paris spokesperson and actress Eva Longoria for Excellence Crème.

Direct Auto Insurance has named The Richards Group its new brand advertising agency. The shop, in collaboration with Direct Auto’s leadership, will handle the brand’s creative advertising strategy, digital strategy, sponsorship marketing, consumer promotions and CRM/analytics. LERMA, a partner of The Richards Group, will manage multicultural marketing for the brand.

Global merged media micro-network Red Havas has launched "Red Rapid Recovery Program," a new offering to help clients set themselves up for success in the post-COVID-19 world. The Red Havas proprietary process includes a mix of global and local data and insights to design programs that allow clients to return to business faster and stronger.

Social video group Brave Bison has acquired social marketing and media business The Hook Group, which launched in 2014 and has grown into one of the largest youth-focused media groups around the world.

Alice + Olivia Founder and CEO Stacey Bendet has developed a new job platform called Creatively to help creatives across all industries network and discover opportunities remotely and globally. The free platform is available through iOS and web in beta starting on May 5.

Cheil digital creative shop Barbarian has created a global alliance with sports business executive and media personality Jay Williams to expand its lifestyle and entertainment expertise across the agency.

LaForce has launched Future Forward Strategy Group, a new specialized practice area for brands seeking guidance as they navigate the future impact of the pandemic and plan for the new normal. The group is being led by SVP Olita Mills and VP Shauna Solum, and will include cross-agency experts and specialists.

Up & Out

Cross-cultural agency the community has hired Anomaly alum Matthew Kline as its executive director of growth and partnerships, effective immediately. Kline, who is based in New York, will report directly to President Luis Montero.

72andSunny New York has hired Brett Edgar as president. Edgar will join the agency’s leadership team, which includes Executive Creative Director and Partner Bryan Rowles; Executive Strategy Director Tim Jones; and Director of Production Lora Schulson.

W2O has hired ICF Next’s Bryan Specht as group president, transformation, consumer activation and marketing. Specht, who is based in Chicago, will oversee and expand W2O’s consumer-focused, tech-enabled and digital capabilities.

Independent agency Venables Bell & Partners announced today that its in-house production unit, Lumberyard Productions, has expanded its leadership team with several key hires. Creative Lead and Director Tyler Hampton, Production Lead Sasha White and Client Services Lead Kristin Obi will join Lumberyard’s Director of Operations Raquel Bedard. The three new hires, who all come from VB&P, will help elevate Lumberyard’s creative product, in addition to working on production and post-production assignments for VB&P clients.

Cybersecurity company CHEQ has appointed David Greenberger as VP of sales for North America, along with Edwin Choi, who joins as VPof customer success for North America. The hires are part of CHEQ’s U.S. expansion plan.

Influencer marketing company Linqia has hired Tim Richards as the company’s first chief revenue officer. Based in San Francisco, Richards will spearhead revenue-generation strategies and execution as the agency enters its growth phase.