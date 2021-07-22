Movers & Shakers: Live Nation, Blue Moon, Tumblr, Google and more

In the pitch room

New York Philharmonic selected Ogilvy as its creative agency partner.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority appointed Grey as its social brand agency and retained R&R Partners as its advertising and marketing agency of record.

Hydrow, an at-home connected rower, named Mojo Supermarket its creative agency of record.

The NFL is taking a portion of its advertising business in-house, marking a loss for Omnicom, which oversaw the league’s $200 million ad budget.

TracyLocke was named strategic and creative agency of Dallas-based restaurant chain la Madeleine. Haygarth U.S. was selected as the in-store marketing and merchandising agency for CKE Restaurants.

City Barbeque tapped Hathway to design and build native apps, a custom web ordering site, and an integrated marketing site to streamline the brand’s online ordering experience.

On the Move

Deutsch NY elevated Matt Baker to president, the Community promoted Marci Miller to president in the U.S. and Hart promoted former COO and SVP of strategy Marc Paulenich to president.

WarnerMedia Ad Sales appointed JP Colaco as president of ad sales, Laura Dames as EVP, marketing and Andrea Zapata as head of research, data and insights.

Versus hired former Sony Music Entertainment exec Mark Grande to lead its new original content division.

Bridgestone Americas named Sara Correa as CMO, succeeding Philip Dobbs, who will retire in October.

ListenFirst selected David DiGiacomo as CEO, and IAB Tech Lab appointed Anthony Katsur as CEO.

Arts & Letters Creative Co. named Nick Kaplan as executive creative director.

On Location named David Geithner as EVP strategy and business development, Jaime Weston as chief marketing officer and Heather Puglisi as SVP, stakeholder services.

Oakland-based creative agency Funwork appointed Monica Loomba as director of strategy and Fiorella Juarez as head of account services.

Rbb Communications appointed Tom Bolger as director of its newly created content studio.

OneD Battery Sciences, which makes silicon technologies for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, hired Steven Addis as chief marketing officer.

Smart AdServer hired Teiffyon Parry as EVP global demand, and Criteo hired Joshua Koran as executive vice president of data and policy and Karsten Rieke as senior director, product management for identity and privacy.

Global design consultancy Elmwood tapped Paul Collins as executive director of strategy at its New York studio.

Butler, Shine, Stern and Partners selected Mark Yee as head of account management.

Creative marketing agency Cornett hired Chris Finnegan as VP, integrated media director.

Brand Buzz

Planet Oat launched a barista-edition oat milk, bringing the plant-based milk option to coffee shops and cafés nationwide.

Blue Moon released a limited-edition Happy Hourglass that holds a real hourglass with sand. Once you flip the glass, you can fill it with a pour of Blue Moon beer and drink before time runs out in 60 minutes.

Clorox signed a multi-year partnership with Live Nation as its cleaning and disinfecting products partner of more than 90 amphitheaters, clubs and theaters in the U.S.

Panera added two new catering programs for remote and hybrid workers. Panera Connects offers companies the ability to host catered meetings regardless of where attendees are located. And Panera Day at Work lets people order and pay for their meals at a discount and have it delivered as a group order.

NBCUniversal and Sky launched Co-Lab, a global consultancy and research arm centered around culture.

Taco Bell is giving away free Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos on July 22 to celebrate the Bucks’ win in the NBA Finals game.

Blogging platform Tumblr launched a subscription service called Post Plus that lets creators offer $3.99, $5.99, or $9.99 per month subscriptions.

Stella Artois will give away free Solstice Golden Lager beer on Twitter every time the USA takes Gold in Tokyo.

Mercado Libre Mexico gave free shipping to all customers who bought online on their platform during Jeff Bezos’ flight to space.

For Good

Google pledged $4 million in cash, ad grants, tools, training and volunteer opportunities to LGBTQ+ businesses and organizations affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Italian brand Colavita and meal kit delivery company HelloFresh are co-sponsoring the longest running women’s professional cycling team in the U.S., Team Colavita/HelloFresh.